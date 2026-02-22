NFL wide receiver Rondale Moore dead at 25

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

NFL wide receiver Rondale Moore was found dead at his Indiana home on Saturday, officials said. He was 25.

Moore died of a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound and was found in the garage of a property in New Albany, police chief Todd Bailey said. The death remained under investigation.

Floyd County Coroner Matthew Tomlin also confirmed Moore’s death. He said an autopsy would take place on Sunday.

Moore was a standout football player in college for Purdue. The Arizona Cardinals selected him in the 2021 NFL Draft. He played three seasons in Arizona from 2021 to 2023. He was traded to the Atlanta Falcons in 2024 but suffered a season-ending injury.

He joined the Minnesota Vikings in March 2025 and suffered a season-ending injury in a preseason game. The team said they spoke to Moore’s family to offer condolences and support.

"I am devastated by the news of Rondale’s death. While Rondale had been a member of the Vikings for a short time, he was someone we came to know well and care about deeply," Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said in a statement. "He was a humble, soft-spoken, and respectful young man who was proud of his Indiana roots.

"As a player, he was disciplined, dedicated and resilient despite facing adversity multiple times as injuries sidelined him throughout his career. We are all heartbroken by the fact he won’t continue to live out his NFL dream and we won’t all have a chance to watch him flourish."

The Cardinals said they were "devastated and heartbroken."

"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family, friends, teammates, and everyone who loved him and had the privilege of knowing such a special person," the team said.

Louisville Cardinals head coach Jeff Brohm released a statement as well. He was Purdue’s head coach when Moore was there.

"Rondale Moore was a complete joy to coach. The ultimate competitor who wouldn’t back down from any challenge," he said on social media. "Rondale had a work ethic unmatched by anyone. A great teammate that would come through in any situation. We all loved Rondale; we loved his smile and his competitive edge that always wanted to please everyone he came in contact."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.