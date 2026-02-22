Keith Olbermann criticizes White House for dunking on Trudeau after US captures men's hockey gold medal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former ESPN broadcaster Keith Olbermann criticized the White House for dunking on former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as Team USA defeated Canada for Olympic gold in men’s hockey.

The White House’s official X account posted a picture of an eagle attacking a goose after the Americans defeated the Canadians, 2-1, in overtime for their first gold medal in men’s hockey since the "Miracle on Ice" team did it in 1980.

The post came in response to Trudeau’s remarks about Team Canada when they defeated the U.S. in the 4 Nations Face-Off last year. Trudeau wrote at the time, "You can’t take our country — and you can’t take our game." But Olbermann took issue with the interaction.

"Trump's Trash White House always acts as if it's never been there before," the fervent Trump critic wrote on X.

President Donald Trump congratulated Team USA for their win.

"Congratulations to our great U.S.A. Ice Hockey team. THEY WON THE GOLD. WOW!" he wrote on Truth Social.

"WHAT A GAME!!!" he added. "LOTS OF WINNING!!!"

Instead of taking the game, Jack Hughes ripped out the hearts of Team Canada fans with his overtime goal. He managed to get the puck past Canadian goaltender Jordan Binnington for the win.

Binnington stood on his head for most of the game. He allowed a Matt Boldy goal in the first period, but settled down and thwarted most of Team USA’s attack until the very end.

The U.S. has three men’s hockey gold medals in the Olympics all time.