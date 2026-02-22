Team USA men's hockey honors Johnny Gaudreau after winning Olympic gold

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The memory of the late Johnny Gaudreau weighed heavily on the hearts and minds of Team USA men’s hockey throughout the Winter Olympics as the Americans carried his spirit throughout the Games.

Gaudreau’s jersey was a mainstay for Team USA as they honored the late Columbus Blue Jackets star throughout the Milan Cortina Games. Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, were killed by an alleged drunk driver in New Jersey in August 2024. They were in town for their sister’s wedding.

Since then, the Americans honored Johnny Gaudreau as he was on multiple national teams when the U.S. was playing in the world championships. Gaudreau was on track to make the Olympic team when the deadly incident occurred.

The U.S. won the gold medal on Sunday over Canada. Zach Werenski and Matthew Tkachuk carried Gaudreau’s No. 13 jersey around the ice as the latest tribute for the hockey player.

Gaudreau’s parents, Guy and Jay, his widow Meredeth, and their oldest children were in attendance. John Jr. and his sister Noa were brought onto the ice for the team photo as the U.S. celebrated winning gold. It was also John Jr.’s second birthday.

"He was so near and dear to us," Brady Tkachuk said. "We did it for him."

Team USA head coach Mike Sullivan said before the gold medal game that Gaudreau would have been on the Olympic team if he were still alive.

"He was one of America’s very best," Sullivan said. "He’s just a good person on the ice and off the ice, and I think he’s an inspiration to our players to this very day."

Those closest to him will now celebrate in his memory, including those who were on the Blue Jackets, including Werenski. Team USA’s Noah Hanifin played with Gaudreau while they were on the Calgary Flames.

"It means everything — we all know he should be here with us," Dylan Larkin added. "He should be with us. We love him, and I like that we continue to think about him and I wouldn’t imagine it any other way."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.