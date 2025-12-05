Trump says US ready to host World Cup, will 'take care' of crime in host cities

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump said America is ready security-wise ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, telling reporters ahead of the draw in Washington, D.C., on Friday, that the government will "take care" of any crime concerns in host cities if needed.

"No, I don’t want to do that, but I will tell you if they do have a problem by the time we get there, we will take care of that problem," Trump said, after arriving at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. "We can solve that problem. I’ve proven that in D.C. and everywhere else we’ve went, so we’ll take care of that problem very easily.

"So if they have a problem, hopefully they’ll let us know that, and we will solve any problem," he added.

Trump’s confidence comes weeks after he threatened to relocate matches scheduled in the Boston area while discussing an incident that occurred in the city in October when a group of people took over one of the city's streets in a violent display.

"We can take them away. I love the people of Boston. And I know the games are sold out, but the mayor is not good. There are worse than her. At least she's intelligent. You know, some are extremely low IQ. Those bother me more. She's intelligent, but she's radical left," Trump said at the time about Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

The president added that he could call on FIFA President Gianni Infantino to make the relocation happen if he felt it was necessary.

FIFA SAYS US GOVERNMENT HAS FINAL SAY ON WORLD CUP HOST CITIES' SAFETY AMID TRUMP'S THREATS TO BOSTON

"If we think there's any reason that, whether it's Boston or anywhere else, that they're not doing their job, we're going to take those World Cup games and move them someplace else."

In a statement to Fox News Digital at the time, Wu said the city is "honored and excited to host World Cup matches, and we look forward to welcoming fans from around the world to our beautiful city, the cradle of liberty and city of champions."

A FIFA spokesperson later told ESPN that governments have final say in deciding "what is in the best interest for public safety.

"Safety and security are the top priorities at all FIFA events worldwide," the spokesperson told the outlet. "Safety and security are obviously the governments' responsibility, and they decide what is in the best interest for public safety.

"We hope every one of our 16 host cities will be ready to successfully host and fulfill all necessary requirements."

Boston is currently set to host seven matches when the World Cup comes to North America next summer. The slate includes five group-stage games, one Round of 32 fixture and the first quarterfinal, on July 9.

Fox News Digital’s Jackson Thompson contributed to this report.