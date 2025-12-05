Trump awarded first-ever FIFA Peace Prize at World Cup final draw

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump was awarded the very first FIFA Peace Prize on Friday at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., during the World Cup final draw.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino gave Trump the award, which included a trophy of golden hands holding a soccer ball. He was also awarded with a medal that he put on almost immediately.

"The FIFA Peace Prize is presented annually on behalf of the billions of football-loving people from around the world to a distinguished individual who exemplifies an unwavering commitment to advancing peace and unity throughout the world through their notable leadership and action," a certificate awarded to Trump read.

"This is truly one of the great honors of my life," Trump said. "Beyond awards, Gianni and I were discussing this, we've saved millions and millions of lives… The fact that we could do that, so many wars we were able to end, in some cases, a little bit before they started, we got them done."

In March, Trump signed an executive order establishing the task force for the soccer tournament, which will be hosted by the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Trump serves as the chair of the task force, while Vice President JD Vance serves as the vice chair. As the executive director, Rudy Giuliani's son was tasked with managing and overseeing daily operations.

The United States is home to 11 of the 16 host cities.

The president previously threatened to move games out of cities if they were deemed unsafe, but after arriving at the Kennedy Center on Friday, he reaffirmed his confidence in the security of those cities and vowed federal support if needed.

The championship match will take place on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The international tournament, spanning North America, will begin in June 2026 and is the first World Cup in more than two decades to take place in multiple countries.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

