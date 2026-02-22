Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

Team USA's Jack Hughes shares patriotic message after Olympic thriller

Hughes' goal lifted the US to a gold medal

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Jack Hughes was overcome with American pride as his goal gave Team USA the gold medal in men’s ice hockey in overtime against Canada on Sunday.

Hughes buried one behind Canadian goaltender Jordan Binnington, giving the Americans their first gold medal in the sport since 1980 – which was won by the "Miracle on Ice" team that upset the Soviet Union 46 years to the day Team USA defeated Canada.

Jack Hughes holds the American flag

Jack Hughes (86) of the United States celebrates after scoring the game-winning goal to defeat Canada in the men's ice hockey gold medal game during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on Feb. 22, 2026. (Amber Searls/Imagn Images)

"This is all about our country right now. I love the USA. I love my teammates. It’s unbelievable. The U.S. are a hockey brotherhood. It’s so strong and we had so much support from ex-players. I’m so proud to be American today," Hughes told NBC while missing a few teeth.

The New Jersey Devils star lost a few teeth and was bloodied when he was hit with a stick, drawing a Canadian penalty in the third period.

Jack Hughes holds the American flag

Jack Hughes of the United States celebrates with his national flag after scoring their second goal in overtime to win gold on Feb. 22, 2026. (REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo)

He gave Team USA goaltender Connor Hellebuyck his flowers too. Hellebuyck had 40 saves.

"Unbelievable game by Hellebuyck," Hughes said. "He was our best player tonight by a mile. Unbelievable game. Unreal game by our team. It’s just a ballsy, gutsy win. That’s American hockey right there. That’s a great Canadian team, but we’re USA. We’re so proud to be American. Tonight was all for the country."

Hughes told Fox News Digital last month he was "fired up" to represent the Stars and Stripes at the Olympics.

Now, he can call himself a gold medalist.

Team USA celebrates

United States' Jack Hughes (86), right, celebrates with teammates after scoring the game winning goal against Canada in sudden death overtime during the men's ice hockey gold medal game at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026.  (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

The revenge win comes more than a year after Canada defeated the U.S. in overtime in the 4 Nations Face-Off. The intensity of that tournament set the stage for Sunday’s game between the two teams.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

