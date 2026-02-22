Connor Hellebuyck's miracle stick save helped Team USA capture first hockey gold since 1980 at Olympics

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

There would be no Jack Hughes' golden-goal moment in Milan if it weren’t for the heroics of Team USA goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, especially on one key save in the second period.

Hellebuyck received praise throughout the contest and immediately after Hughes’ game-winning goal in overtime to clinch the first gold medal for the men’s ice hockey team since the 1980 miracle-on-ice Olympics in Lake Placid.

But it was his reaction to stopping a puck in the second period with just his stick that can’t be overlooked when reviewing how Team USA defeated Canada in a game where the latter was certainly in control most of the way.

Canada’s Mitch Marner had the puck in the offensive zone when he threw it toward Hellebuyck’s net, where defenseman Devon Toews was right in front. Perhaps nine out of 10 times, Toews scores in this scenario, but Hellebuyck somehow had the wherewithal to throw out his stick as a last-ditch effort for the save.

It was the right move.

Instead of the puck staying down on the ice, Toews lifted it just a bit and Hellebuyck’s paddle was right in the away to thwart the goal attempt. At the time, the score was 1-1, and it remained that way through the end of the second period and throughout the third before overtime was needed.

Hellebuyck made 41 saves in the final Olympic event at the 2026 Milan Cortina Games on Sunday afternoon, and it was even sweeter that his performance ended with a gold medal around his neck after Hughes’ shot following a pass from defenseman Zach Werenski was ripped past Canada’s netminder Jordan Binnington.

"It’s a dream come true," Hellebuyck said, via NBC, after the game. "We grinded, we battled, and this was some of the best and most fun hockey that I’ve ever played."

The 32-year-old Hellebuyck did let up a goal to Colorado Avalanche star defenseman Cale Makar in the second period, but he made save after save following that game-tying score to allow his team the chance at glory.

After the game, Hellebuyck was skating around the ice alone with an American flag on his back, as the crowd went roaring for the man they knew was a hero just as much as Hughes in the victory.

