After watching Team USA defeat Canada in the Olympics men’s hockey gold medal game, United States Secretary of War Pete Hegseth bestowed his old title on American goaltender Connor Hellebuyck.

Hellebuyck collected 41 saves to help keep the game tied at 1-1, forcing overtime. Jack Hughes ultimately scored the game-winner past Canada’s netminder Jordan Binnington.

One of Hellebuyck’s saves saw him somehow stop a wide-open Devon Toews shot in front of his crease with only his stick, turning quickly with his right hand to stop the puck and keep the game tied in the second period. Without that save, and many others, the result may have been different.

A social media account dubbed Hellebuyck the "Secretary of Defense," and Hegseth, who held that title before the agency he heads became known as the Department of War last September, endorsed the designation.

"Now we have a Secretary of War…and a Secretary of Defense!" Hegseth said over the post showing Hellebuyck’s incredible efforts.

Hegseth was one of many showing American pride when the U.S. took down Canada, which couldn’t capitalize on some grade-A chances on Hellebuyck, including assistant captain Nathan MacKinnon missing a wide-open net in the third period.

For the save on Toews, the Canadian Colorado Avalanche star lifted the puck just a bit for Hellebuyck’s paddle to get right in the way for the save. At the time, the score was 1-1, and it held there through the end of the second period and throughout the third before overtime was needed.

"It’s a dream come true," Hellebuyck said, via NBC, after the game. "We grinded, we battled, and this was some of the best and most fun hockey that I’ve ever played."

The 32-year-old Hellebuyck did let up a goal to Avalanche star defenseman Cale Makar in the second period, but he made save after save following that game-tying score to allow his team the chance at glory.

After the game, Hellebuyck was skating around the ice alone with an American flag on his back, as the crowd roared its approval.

Both the men's and women's hockey teams are coming home with gold in what was an historic Milan Cortina Games for the U.S.

The U.S. finished with 33 total medals, including a record 12 golds in the Winter Olympics.

