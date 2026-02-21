American women's hockey gold medalist talks coach's emotional moment as team won gold at Olympics

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

John Wroblewski was overcome with emotion when Team USA women’s hockey star Megan Keller deked around a Canadian defender and scored the game-winning goal to bring the Americans a gold medal on Thursday.

The NBC broadcast caught tears pouring down Wroblewski’s face as his team celebrated an incredible moment for the sport and the country at the same time.

American Taylor Heise, who assisted on Keller’s goal, told Fox News Digital in a recent interview it was a full-circle moment for her coach.

"I saw the video yesterday (Friday), and it kind of just depicts him pretty well," she said. "He’s an emotional guy, but he coached a lot of men’s teams and this is kind of his first women’s gig and we’ve taken him in with grace these past four years and I think he’s done wonders for this group and definitely an honor for me because the last Olympics, I got cut. He’s the first coach that gave me that chance back. He knows I’m very grateful for that. I tell him that every day.

"We hadn’t been able to really chat with him after. We had a lot of media and everything, but we’re grateful for him. He’s a guy that deserves the world because he believed in all of us and gave all these young girls a chance to show up and I think he picked the right 23 girls to be here."

Wroblewski played in the ECHL and the American Hockey League (AHL) and coached for the Team USA Developmental Program and the AHL’s Ontario Reign before taking over the Olympic women’s team in 2022.

Heise, who will continue to play in the Professional Women’s Hockey League for the Minnesota Frost, is now something that only a few can become – a gold medalist.

"It’s awesome," she said. "It’s definitely a goal of mine that I’ve had for a very long time and to now have it come true, it was definitely one of the last things on my list I wanted to check off. It’s just an unbelievable experience and the team that I got to do it with is extremely special and one of the most talented teams I’ve ever seen."