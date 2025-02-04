Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Super Bowl LIX

Trump expected to attend Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans

Trump would be the 1st sitting president to attend a Super Bowl

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
NFL fans speculate referees helping Chiefs win ahead of Super Bowl Video

NFL fans speculate referees helping Chiefs win ahead of Super Bowl

Podcast host Dan Dakich joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss his take on the theory and criticism of the New York Giants for losing Eagles running back Saquon Barkley. 

President Donald Trump is expected to attend Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans on Sunday to watch the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

Trump would be the first sitting president to attend the game, according to the New York Post. Punchbowl News first reported the president was expected to head to Caesars Superdome for the game. The Associated Press confirmed the report, citing a White House official.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

Super Bowl LIX equipment

Signs for Super Bowl LIX at the Caesars Casino in New Orleans, Feb. 3, 2025. (Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

A source familiar with the matter also told Fox News Digital he would be at the game.

The president has attended college football games over the last few years. He made his presence felt at the Alabama-Georgia game in September and attended the Army-Navy game after he won the election over Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump didn’t attend many NFL games the first time around as he clashed with players’ decision to kneel for the national anthem as a form of protest against social injustice. He was at the Pittsburgh Steelers’ game against the New York Jets in October after a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

He will have plenty of fans in attendance at the game. Brittany Mahomes and her mother-in-law Randi both supported the president during his re-election campaign.

Trump at Steelers game

Former President Donald Trump gestures as the Steelers play the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Oct. 20, 2024. (Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images)

HOW TO WATCH SUPER BOWL LIX BETWEEN CHIEFS, EAGLES STREAMED ON TUBI

Before the game kicks off, Trump will speak with Fox News Channel’s Bret Baier. The pre-taped interview took place at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, and will air in the 3 p.m. ET hour on Super Bowl Sunday.

Super Bowl LIX will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET. Pregame coverage can be seen on FOX beginning at 1 p.m. ET. Tubi will also stream coverage on its platform for the first time.

Tubi promo

Super Bowl LIX will be streamed on Tubi. (Tubi)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Chiefs are looking to make history as the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowls.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.