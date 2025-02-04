Trump expected to attend Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans

President Donald Trump is expected to attend Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans on Sunday to watch the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

Trump would be the first sitting president to attend the game, according to the New York Post. Punchbowl News first reported the president was expected to head to Caesars Superdome for the game. The Associated Press confirmed the report, citing a White House official.

A source familiar with the matter also told Fox News Digital he would be at the game.

The president has attended college football games over the last few years. He made his presence felt at the Alabama-Georgia game in September and attended the Army-Navy game after he won the election over Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump didn’t attend many NFL games the first time around as he clashed with players’ decision to kneel for the national anthem as a form of protest against social injustice. He was at the Pittsburgh Steelers’ game against the New York Jets in October after a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

He will have plenty of fans in attendance at the game. Brittany Mahomes and her mother-in-law Randi both supported the president during his re-election campaign.

Before the game kicks off, Trump will speak with Fox News Channel’s Bret Baier. The pre-taped interview took place at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, and will air in the 3 p.m. ET hour on Super Bowl Sunday.

Super Bowl LIX will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET. Pregame coverage can be seen on FOX beginning at 1 p.m. ET. Tubi will also stream coverage on its platform for the first time.

The Chiefs are looking to make history as the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowls.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.