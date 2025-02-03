Fox News' Bret Baier will interview President Donald Trump during Super Bowl pre-game show

Fox News Channel's chief political anchor Bret Baier will conduct a wide-ranging interview with President Donald Trump during the Fox Super Bowl Sunday pregame show on February 9.

The pre-taped interview took place at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, and will air in the 3 p.m. ET hour on Super Bowl Sunday. During the interview, Baier asked Trump about the changes the administration has enacted since the Inauguration and the first 100 days of his presidency, as FOX is set to broadcast Super Bowl LIX from in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Trump announced new tariffs through the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) on Saturday, which will impose a 25% additional tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico and a 10% tariff on imports from China.

Additional portions of the interview will air during the Monday, February 10 edition of "Special Report with Bret Baier." The interview will be Baier's first one-on-one interview with Trump since June 2023.

Baier has played a pivotal role in coverage of every major political event since joining Fox News as an Atlanta-based reporter in 1998.

During the 2024 presidential election, Baier interviewed both Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris and hosted a town hall with then-candidate Trump. Additionally, Baier co-anchored the network’s "Democracy 2024" coverage of all political events and breaking news, including election night, the Democratic National Convention, the Republican National Convention and Super Tuesday, among others.

Trump sat down with Fox News' Sean Hannity in January, his first interview since returning to the White House.

Trump has signed dozens of executive orders since he was sworn into office, advancing his administration's goals on issues from illegal immigration to withdrawing from the World Health Organization.

Baier's "Special Report" has averaged 3.5 million viewers and 422,000 in the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults aged 25-54 in 2025 to date, beating CNN and MSNBC combined. Fox News' premier newscast is also watched by more democrats and independents than any other 6 p.m. ET program on cable news.

Baier has also established the Common Ground segment this past election cycle, featuring political leaders from across the aisle discussing the issues of the day with the goal of finding middle ground, featuring guests such as Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Sen. Kevin Cramer, Sen. John Fetterman, along with Sen. Katie Britt, Gov. Wes Moore and Rep. Andy Harris.