Trevor Lawrence lost golf clubs after refusing private jet despite $275M contract, Jaguars coach says

Trevor Lawrence was so determined to show he's the same guy after signing a $275 million contract, he flew commercial. All it cost him was his golf clubs and other luggage, according to Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson.

Lawrence became the highest-paid player in the NFL this offseason, tied with Joe Burrow, when he signed a five-year, $275 million deal with Jacksonville June 20 at the age of 24.

Pederson said he hasn't tried to be involved in how Lawrence manages his money since he signed the deal during an interview on "The Rich Eisen Show" Tuesday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But Pederson also gave a glimpse into how Lawrence chooses to spend and not spend his newfound wealth. The coach referenced Lawrence opting to fly commercial on a trip to the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament in early July, an event that brought famous alumni from Lawrence's alma mater, Clemson, to play golf in Nevada.

"I had a chance, my family, to go out there and fly, and I told him he could fly private if he wanted to. But he didn't spring for the extra dollars to fly private, and he could have. He could have afforded a whole plane. He could have done that," Pederson said.

Lawrence saved money on a private flight. But he paid a different price, according to Pederson.

12 SETS OF RECENT BROTHERS PART OF THE NFL: THE KELCES, BOSAS AND MORE

"Sure enough, he gets to Lake Tahoe, his golf clubs are lost, his luggage is lost. And, you know, it might have paid off for him if he used a charter flight," Pederson said. "Live and learn."

Pederson also pointed out that Lawrence was traveling with his wife, Marissa Mowry, who announced June 27 she was pregnant with their first child.

"You got a pregnant wife that's out there flying, and you're flying cross-country. You're flying from Jacksonville to Reno, and you lose your stuff. I mean, c'mon, Trevor," Pederson said.

Lawrence then finished in a tie for 44th place out of 90 players with Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis at the tournament, scoring just 14 points. His final round included three birdies and 10 pars. Former tennis professional Mardy Fish won the tournament with 83 points.

Lawrence's deal includes $142 million guaranteed. He became the sixth QB making more than $50 million a year, joining Burrow, Jared Goff, Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts. Lawrence is the 14th to top $40 million annually, and he’s the youngest on the list.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lawrence is fourth on the team's all-time passing yards list. His 58 career touchdown passes rank fourth in franchise history.

Last season, Lawrence threw for 4,016 yards with 21 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He also ran for four scores, lost seven fumbles and was sacked a career-high 35 times.

The Jaguars began the season 6-2, firmly in first place in the AFC South and a strong contender for the conference's top seed. However, a 3-6 finish to the year dropped Lawrence and company out of first place behind the upstart Houston Texans, and they missed the playoffs.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.