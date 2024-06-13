Trevor Lawrence lands historic contract extension with Jaguars: reports

Trevor Lawrence will likely be a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars for the foreseeable future. The star quarterback agreed to a five-year contract extension with the franchise, according to multiple reports.

The NFL Network, citing sources Thursday, reported the deal is worth $275 million and includes $200 million in guarantees.

The 24-year-old was the top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Jaguars previously picked up Lawrence's fifth-year option, which tied him to the team through the 2025 season. The extension will add several more years to Lawrence's time in northeastern Florida.

Earlier this month, Lawrence said while he was aware contract negotiations were taking place, he wanted to remain focused on becoming the best quarterback he could be.

"I'm aware of what's going on, but I try to keep my focus on doing my job out here," Lawrence said June 3 after a Jaguars practice. "I have full belief that it'll take care of itself, and that's not something that I need to worry about. That's why I pay people and hire people to do that for me."

Lawrence has already added his name to the Jaguars' history books. He is fourth on the franchise's all-time passing yards list. His 58 career touchdown passes rank fourth in franchise history.

Lawrence finished the past two NFL seasons with more than 4,000 passing yards. He was named the Jaguars' starting quarterback ahead of Week 1 his rookie season.

He battled an ankle injury for several weeks last season but has only missed one start in his NFL career.

Lawrence had the best season of his young career in 2022, when he led the team to the AFC South title and earned a Pro Bowl nod. The Jaguars mounted an impressive comeback in the wild-card round to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers.

