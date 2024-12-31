Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift highlighted year of NFL romances, growing football families

Tom Brady won his final Super Bowl with the New England Patriots in 2018 and left the franchise after the 2019 season, which officially marked the end of the Patriots dynasty.

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV to kickoff what many argue is the NFL's current dynasty. Star tight end Travis Kelce caught all six of the passes quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw his way in Super Bowl LIV, finishing the game with 43 receiving yards and a touchdown.

While Kelce has continued to have a successful career on the football field, much of the attention over the past year and a half has centered around his personal life — particularly his romance with pop star Taylor Swift. The "Anti-Hero" singer's "Eras Tour" made a two-night stop at the Chiefs home stadium in July 2023.

During an episode of Travis and his brother Jason Kelce's "New Heights" podcast later that month, the Chiefs star mentioned his failed attempt at giving his phone number to Swift via a friendship bracelet. Over the next several months, Travis and even Jason faced questions about the tight end's status with Swift. While both mostly stopped short of going into great detail or offering any confirmations, Swift's appearances at Chiefs games became a focal point.

Swift and Kelce have been photographed countless times since last summer, and she continued to make appearances at a handful of Chiefs games during the 2024 season. The affectionate moment between the pair on the field in Feb. 2024 after the Chiefs won their third Super Bowl in the past five seasons went viral.

Several months after the Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory, Kelce shared some insight about the jaw-dropping figure he forked over for Swift and his family and friends to enjoy the big game in a luxury suite.

A clip from Netflix’s "Receiver" shows Kelce and 49ers star George Kittle engaging in a discussion about the steep price tags associated with Allegiant Stadium's luxury suites. Shortly after Kittle mentioned he was not able to "afford"to host his family in one of the suites, Kelce jokingly noted, "Because they’re f------ three million dollars?"

While football fans have certainly closely watched how Swift and Kelce's relationship developed throughout 2024, their were not the only football couple who made headlines last year.

Bills star Josh Allen's romance with actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld

The Buffalo Bills have one game remaining on the 2024 regular-season schedule, but this year has already marked arguably the best season of star quarterback Josh Allen's career.

The former Wyoming standout has thrown for 3,731 yards, 28 touchdowns and six interceptions through 16 games. But Allen's life off the football field has dominated headlines over the past several months.

While rumors linking Allen to singer and actress Hailee Steinfeld initially surfaced in spring 2023, July 2024 marked the first time the pair confirmed their romance.

The two-time Pro Bowler shared a series of photos on his Instagram account on July 23, which he captioned "Onward." Steinfeld appeared in a few of the 10 photos Allen posted.

Steinfeld, 28, is a California native, and she took an interest in acting at an early age. Acting runs in her family; her great-uncle, Larry Domasin, is an actor.

According to Steinfeld's IMBD, she is credited for her work in the 2009 short film "She's a Fox." She made her feature film debut and what was widely considered her breakout role the following year when she appeared in "True Grit." The Pitch Perfect film series helped her land more recognition.

Steinfeld performed the song "Flashlight" in "Pitch Perfect 2," which led to her signing a record deal.

Allen responds to questions about his relationship

Although Allen shared the aforementioned photos of him with Steinfeld on his social media platform, the NFL quarterback has largely been mum about the relationship.

During an appearance on "Up & Adams" in August, Allen was asked about the Instagram post that featured Steinfeld. "If it isn’t Mr. Hard Launch," show host Kay Adams joked.

With Allen responding by simply saying, "We love love."

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid offered a bit of insight when he interjected by saying, "I think everybody’s kind of known about it. Hailee’s awesome."

The happy couple announce their engagement

In a collaborative Instagram post late last month, Allen and Steinfeld announced their engagement. Allen was on one knee with a ring box in his hand in the photo. The couple were surrounded by flowers and candles and appeared to be on a cliff side next to an ocean vista with the caption "11•22•24."

During the latest issue of Steinfeld's "Beau Society" newsletter, the singer introduced herself as "FIANCÉ, Mr. Josh Allen officially!" Steinfeld and Allen then participated in a "mini fiancé Q&A."

One of the questions asked the couple to dive into "the funniest/craziest thing that happened on the day [they] got engaged."

"The funniest thing was that we woke up and were getting ready for brunch and you jumped on the bed and said, ‘Can we get married already?!?" Allen responded. "What are you waiting for??!’ I replied, ‘Just give me a little more time.’ Little did you know I was about to propose to you…"

The Bills quarterback credits his fiancée for his strong on-field performance

During a recent sit-down with the Associated Press, Allen praised Steinfeld for contributing to his success on the gridiron.

"She’s been a huge part," the 28-year-old quarterback said. "The morale, the support. When I get home, she’s my biggest fan, my biggest supporter."

Trevor Lawrence and wife Marissa prepare to welcome first baby

Trevor Lawrence has not quite enjoyed the same level of on-field success that Allen has this season, but he has also been able to celebrate some wins in his personal life.

In June 2024, the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback and his wife, Marissa Lawrence, announced that they are expecting their first child. "A little Lawrence on the way 🤍," the couple captioned a joint Instagram post showing them holding sonogram photos and Marissa showing her baby bump.

Trevor, the top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and Marissa first met while they were high school students in Georgia. Trevor went on to play college football at Clemson, where he won a College Football Playoff National Championship. Trevor proposed to Marissa in 2020 and the couple tied the knot the following year.

On the field, Lawrence's 2024 campaign has been plagued by lackluster performance and injuries. In December, Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said the star quarterback underwent surgery to repair an AC joint sprain. Lawrence will end the 2024 season on injured reserve.

Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany expecting their third child together

NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes hoisted his third Vince Lombardi Trophy in Feb. 2024 when the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.

The 29-year-old quarterback was also named the Super Bowl MVP for the third time in his career. The old saying, "good things come in threes" doesn't just apply to Mahomes' football accolades, it is also relevant when it comes to his personal life.

Patrick and his wife Brittany Mahomes are now preparing to welcome their child. Patrick and Brittany announced the former soccer player's third pregnancy in July 2024. The couple already share three-year-old daughter Sterling Skye, and two-year-old son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III.

"Round three, here we come," Brittany wrote on Instagram earlier this year in a video that featured the couple's other two children. The NFL's official X, formerly known as Twitter, account also offered best wishes to the football couple writing, "Congrats to the Mahomes on baby No. 3."

The Mahomes family reveals their baby's gender

On July 19, the couple shared a joint Instagram post which — with a special assist from Sterling Skye — revealed their third child's gender. The post showed Sterling Skye revealing three pink Xs in a row as she played a game of Tic-Tac-Toe, before pink smoke and confetti confirmed the Mahomes family would soon be welcoming another baby girl.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.