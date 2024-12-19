Bills’ Josh Allen gushes over fiancée Hailee Steinfeld and her impact on his stellar season

Josh Allen’s phenomenal season continues to impress as the Buffalo Bills charge toward the playoffs, and the potential league MVP has credited some of that success to his relationship.

So have his teammates.

Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins raved about Allen’s relationship with actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld just weeks after the couple got engaged. Dawkins told reporters that he believes Steinfeld has had a massive influence on Allen’s performance – which in turn has meant well for the Bills.

"Josh is having fun, we’re having fun watching him," he said Wednesday.

"I don’t want to keep bringing energy to it, but I’m telling you, when you have a strong female behind you and when you’re in the right mental space of going home and everything is peaceful and going to your cellphone and seeing a heart in your phone and it just makes you bubble – there’s something about it."

Allen seemingly agreed with that notion, telling The Associated Press that she’s been "a huge part" of what’s been working for him this season.

"The morale, the support. When I get home, she’s my biggest fan, my biggest supporter. She’s just the best," he gushed.

Allen proposed to Steinfeld during the Bills’ bye week and the couple have been linked since early 2023. But her positive influence isn’t just a figment of the Bills’ imagination.

Since the proposal, Allen has a combined 14 touchdowns, including seven passing, six rushing and even one receiving. His 37 touchdowns overall lead the NFL in a three-way tie with Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow.

The Bills are also coming off back-to-back high scoring games, including a 48-42 win over the Detroit Lions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.