Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick, Brittany Mahomes announce they're expecting baby number 3

The NFL couple have a daughter, 3, and an 18-month-old son together

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a three-time Super Bowl champion and will soon be a father of three.

Brittany Mahomes, 28, took to social media on Friday to announce that the couple is expecting their third child together. 

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes

Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, said they are expecting their third baby. (Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

"Round three, here we come," she wrote on Instagram in a sweet video that included their daughter Sterling Skye, 3, and 18-month-old son, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III.

The couple did not reveal Brittany’s due date in the pregnancy announcement. 

The exciting news follows their offseason trip abroad that included stops in Portugal, Spain, Switzerland and, most recently, England. The Mahomes family spent the Fourth of July weekend attending a Morgan Wallen concert and even a trip to the All England Club for some tennis. 

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes at Wimbledon

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes attend day five of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 5, 2024 in London. (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

The high school sweethearts began dating in 2012. Mahomes proposed in 2020, not long after winning his first Super Bowl with the Chiefs. They welcomed their first child together in 2021 and tied the knot the following year. 

Bronze was born later that year, in November 2022. 

Mahomes’ busy offseason comes as the Chiefs are chasing a three-peat of their own. Kansas City became back-to-back champions in February after they defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. 

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes kisses his wife, Brittany Mahomes, before kickoff against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 7, 2023, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

If they do so this season, they would become the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive championships. 

"Next year in New Orleans, we’re going to do it again," Mahomes said in May. "Put it on the table. We’re going to do it again. I’m telling you now."

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.