Patrick, Brittany Mahomes announce they're expecting baby number 3

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a three-time Super Bowl champion and will soon be a father of three.

Brittany Mahomes, 28, took to social media on Friday to announce that the couple is expecting their third child together.

"Round three, here we come," she wrote on Instagram in a sweet video that included their daughter Sterling Skye, 3, and 18-month-old son, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III.

The couple did not reveal Brittany’s due date in the pregnancy announcement.

The exciting news follows their offseason trip abroad that included stops in Portugal, Spain, Switzerland and, most recently, England. The Mahomes family spent the Fourth of July weekend attending a Morgan Wallen concert and even a trip to the All England Club for some tennis.

The high school sweethearts began dating in 2012. Mahomes proposed in 2020, not long after winning his first Super Bowl with the Chiefs. They welcomed their first child together in 2021 and tied the knot the following year.

Bronze was born later that year, in November 2022.

Mahomes’ busy offseason comes as the Chiefs are chasing a three-peat of their own. Kansas City became back-to-back champions in February after they defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.

If they do so this season, they would become the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive championships.

"Next year in New Orleans, we’re going to do it again," Mahomes said in May. "Put it on the table. We’re going to do it again. I’m telling you now."