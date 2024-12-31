Penn State routs Boise State to advance to CFP semifinal; Ashton Jeanty comes up short of rushing record

In its first College Football Playoff, Penn State is now one win away from going to the big dance.

The third-seeded Nittany Lions shut down No. 6 Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl, 31-14, on New Year's Eve to advance to the semifinals.

The Nittany Lions got off to a red-hot start, blocking a Boise State field goal and turning it into a touchdown. Then, after forcing a three-and-out, Drew Allar found Omari Evans on a long touchdown to make it 14-0. The Broncos would add a touchdown before the half, and both offenses stalled for a while. Penn State added a field goal just before the half ended, but on their first drive of the second half, Boise State found the end zone again with a 53-yard catch and run by Matt Lauter.

Penn State clicked again, though, as they went on an 11-play drive and going 75 yards, with Allar finding Tyler Warren for the tight end's second touchdown and regaining a 10-point lead. Maddux Madsen then threw a pick, and then, despite forcing a three-and-out, Boise State missed another field goal.

The Lions took advantage, and seven plays later, they led 31-14 with 4:54 to go after Nicholas Singleton scampered for a 58-yard touchdown. In the effort of a miracle, Madsen threw another interception, all but icing the ball game.

The Nittany Lions offense contained Ashton Jeanty all night – sure, 108 yards is very good, but that was the Heisman Trophy runner-up's lowest rushing total of the season all while fumbling twice and losing one of them. Thus, his chase for Barry Sanders’ single-season rushing record fell short by just 24 yards. Entering Tuesday, Jeanty had rushed for at least 127 yards in every game this year.

Jeanty's 2,605 yards on the season, though, are now the second-most in a single season, as he surpassed Melvin Gordon and Kevin Smith, who now rank third and fourth, respectively.

Allar finished with 171 passing yards and his three touchdowns, while Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton combined for 221 yards on 29 carries.

Penn State will now face the winner of No. 2 Georgia and No. 7 Notre Dame at the Orange Bowl on Jan. 9 for a chance at a trip to the national championship. Those two will play in the Sugar Bowl on Wednesday at 8:45 p.m.

In five playoff games thus far, the higher seed has won by double digits each time.

