Bills quarterback Josh Allen engaged to Hailee Steinfeld

Josh Allen is hoping for a Super Bowl ring this year, but, at the very least, he's guaranteed another type of ring.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback and singer/actress Hailee Steinfeld got engaged last week, the future Mrs. Allen announced Friday.

It's clear Allen took advantage of his team's bye week last week, proposing on a waterside lawn.

Allen knelt down on a knee surrounded by candles and a flower arch.

The couple posted the engagement to their Instagram accounts in a joint post, captioning it with the date they got engaged sandwiched between two infinity emojis.

Allen's teammate, Dion Dawkins, said earlier this year the quarterback was "in love" with the "Starving" singer. The two have been dating since May 2023.

Allen's Bills are 9-2 this season, and he is again in the MVP race. He has completed 64% of his passes for 2,543 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Before the bye week — and engagement — the Bills handed the Kansas City Chiefs their first loss of the season.

Allen will be back on the field Sunday in Buffalo against the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers, and a huge winter storm is expected to slam the area.

