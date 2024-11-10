Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce makes Chiefs history with Taylor Swift in attendance during wild win vs Broncos

Kelce's 76th career touchdown is tied for most in franchise history

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
Taylor Swift attended yet another Kansas City Chiefs game, but she watched history be made by her significant other, Travis Kelce, in the wild win over the Denver Broncos. 

Kelce’s future Hall of Fame resume added another franchise milestone on Sunday, as his second touchdown catch of the season was his 76th career score. 

He is now tied with legendary Chiefs tight end Tony Gonzalez for the most receiving touchdowns in team history. 

Travis Kelce tackled

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) is tackled by Denver Broncos safety P.J. Locke during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. (Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images)

The catch by Kelce was the Chiefs’ first touchdown of the game, which came on 4th-and-goal from two yards out. 

Patrick Mahomes dropped back and waited for Kelce to get open when he delivered a strike to him at a time when the Chiefs really needed to find the end zone, as the Broncos were up 14-3 at that point. 

Kelce made his patented spike, and he would go on to have eight catches for 64 yards with his score. 

There was an incomplete pass in the fourth quarter from Mahomes to Kelce, though, that looked like the tight end was going to take sole possession of the receiving touchdowns record. 

But Mahomes airmailed the pass to Kelce, who put his head down knowing how wide open he was. A touchdown would’ve forced Denver to score one of their own to reclaim the lead.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce celebrate touchdown

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates with quarterback Patrick Mahomes after scoring against the Denver Broncos during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. (Denny Medley-Imagn Images)

But Bo Nix and the Broncos’ offense knew just a field goal was needed to beat the Chiefs, who owned a 16-14 lead. They did enough to give Will Lutz, who missed an earlier field goal in this game, a 35-yard try on the last play of the game to win it. 

However, the wild part of this win came on that attempt as the Chiefs’ Mike Danna ripped through the line of scrimmage and jumped in the air, blocking Lutz’s kick and sealing victory for the Chiefs as the clock hit zero. 

Kelce and the rest of his teammates celebrated as they moved to 9-0 on the year. 

After a slow start to the season, Kelce has really gotten going the last three weeks for Kansas City, hauling in 14 catches for 100 yards last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and scoring his first touchdown of the season two weeks ago against the Las Vegas Raiders on one of his 10 catches for 90 yards. 

Travis Kelce smiles on field

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is shown after defeating the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. (Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images)

Meanwhile, Swift has attended every Chiefs home game so far this season, which has seen some tremendous finishes. 

