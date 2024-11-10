Taylor Swift's entourage has dust-up with photographers before Chiefs game

Taylor Swift’s entourage had a dust-up with photographers as she arrived at Arrowhead Stadium to watch Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos.

Swift wore a black shirt with a red skirt and had a jacket draped over her shoulders. A video posted to X showed two members of her team stomping toward photographers snapping pictures of her entrance into the stadium and yelling at them to stand up.

"Stand up, stand up, stand up," one man was heard yelling. "… Thank you guys very much."

The team members didn’t explain why members of the media had to stand up. Swift’s fans speculated on social media that it could have been to protect photographers from shooting up her skirt.

In any case, Swift was back at the facility to cheer on the Chiefs. She watched Kelce catch a touchdown pass and tie the franchise record for most touchdown receptions for a Chiefs player in their career with 76. Tony Gonzalez had held the record.

Kansas City was also looking to keep their undefeated streak going. Swift has brought some good luck to the team over the course of the calendar year. She has yet to witness a Chiefs loss in 2024, and Kansas City hasn’t lost since Christmas Day last year.

The upstart Broncos would love to hand their AFC West rivals their first blemish of the year.