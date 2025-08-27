Expand / Collapse search
NFL

Travis Kelce joins Sydney Sweeney as American Eagle partner, after Taylor Swift engagement

The Collaboration comes as the retailer faces controversy over Sydney Sweeney's advertising campaign

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Travis Kelce is engaged with Taylor Swift, Is this the last dance for the Chiefs dynasty? | The Herd Video

Travis Kelce is engaged with Taylor Swift, Is this the last dance for the Chiefs dynasty? | The Herd

Travis Kelce proposed to Taylor Swift yesterday, and Kelce is entering the final year of his contract. Jason McIntyre asks if this is the last hurrah for the Kansas City Chiefs this season.

Travis Kelce's engagement to Taylor Swift has been public for just one day, and he is already expanding his business empire. 

Kelce's lifestyle brand Tru Kolors is launching a new design collaboration with American Eagle, which was announced Wednesday. 

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after Chiefs Super Bowl win

FILE - Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs and Taylor Swift embrace after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Getty Images)

"It was an awesome opportunity to team up with an established brand where both sides were excited to truly collaborate on every decision in the design and creative process that brought the ‘AE x TK’ collection to life," Kelce said in a statement.

American Eagle has been the subject of controversy and growing popularity after a series of advertisements featuring actress Sydney Sweeney. The ad in question involved Sweeney in denim for American Eagle, playing on the homophones "jeans" and "genes" that sparked accusations of eugenics. 

The ad was part of the company’s "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans" campaign.

Sydney Sweeney in a white shirt and denim pants.

The ad was part of the company’s "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans" campaign. (American Eagle Instagram)

American Eagle released a statement on its social media earlier this month, saying, "‘Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans’ is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story. We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone."

JASON KELCE CONGRATULATES TRAVIS AND TAYLOR SWIFT ON ENGAGEMENT: 'F--- YEAH'

Despite the backlash from some critics, the company's stock price increased and now Kelce has joined in on promoting the brand amid his hyper-public engagement to Swift. 

Travis Kelce with Taylor Swift on a boat

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce pose together, touching the brims of their hats.  (Travis Kelce/Instagram)

Kelce's first ad was released Wednesday, and included fellow star athletes like U.S. Olympic gold medal gymnast Suni Lee, women's tennis star Anna Frey, women's basketball player Azzi Fudd, Penn State quarterback Drew Allar, Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and Syracuse basketball star Kiyan Anthony (Carmelo Anthony’s son).

