Travis Kelce joins Sydney Sweeney as American Eagle partner, after Taylor Swift engagement

Travis Kelce's engagement to Taylor Swift has been public for just one day, and he is already expanding his business empire.

Kelce's lifestyle brand Tru Kolors is launching a new design collaboration with American Eagle, which was announced Wednesday.

"It was an awesome opportunity to team up with an established brand where both sides were excited to truly collaborate on every decision in the design and creative process that brought the ‘AE x TK’ collection to life," Kelce said in a statement .

American Eagle has been the subject of controversy and growing popularity after a series of advertisements featuring actress Sydney Sweeney. The ad in question involved Sweeney in denim for American Eagle, playing on the homophones "jeans" and "genes" that sparked accusations of eugenics.

The ad was part of the company’s "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans" campaign.

American Eagle released a statement on its social media earlier this month, saying, "‘Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans’ is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story. We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone."

JASON KELCE CONGRATULATES TRAVIS AND TAYLOR SWIFT ON ENGAGEMENT: 'F--- YEAH'

Despite the backlash from some critics, the company's stock price increased and now Kelce has joined in on promoting the brand amid his hyper-public engagement to Swift.

Kelce's first ad was released Wednesday, and included fellow star athletes like U.S. Olympic gold medal gymnast Suni Lee, women's tennis star Anna Frey, women's basketball player Azzi Fudd, Penn State quarterback Drew Allar, Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and Syracuse basketball star Kiyan Anthony (Carmelo Anthony’s son).