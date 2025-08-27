Jason Kelce congratulates Travis and Taylor Swift on engagement: 'F--- yeah'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jason Kelce congratulated Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift on their engagement in the introduction of their most recent podcast episode, released Wednesday.

Jason said that he and Travis recorded the podcast on Monday, Travis’ lone off day from practice with the Kansas City Chiefs, and before the engagement was announced on Tuesday.

Knowing they wouldn’t discuss the engagement during the episode, Jason recorded an introduction on Tuesday offering congratulations.

"There is one gigantic piece of new news that just hit the waves," Jason said during the latest episode of "New Heights."

"We did record this podcast on Monday, which was Travis’ one day off. So, he is not here to address this himself, but we felt it necessary as a team here at ‘New Heights’ to get together and send Travis and Taylor a giant congratulations for being engaged!"

"Yeah! The proposal heard ’round the world! F--- yeah!" Jason yelled in excitement.

Before congratulating his brother and Swift, Jason said this episode "won’t be as good" as the last one, when Swift appeared.

"Unfortunately, it probably won’t be as good as the last episode of ‘New Heights,’ where we set our own records, we set podcasting records, we set a Guinness World Record — that’s right — thanks to the one and only Taylor Swift for hopping on and deciding to talk with two complete idiots who don’t know anything about the music industry. And it was a doozy. So, get ready for a much lower bar this week," Jason said.

The former Philadelphia Eagles star center rattled off some of the record-breaking numbers their episode with Swift achieved.

"Within the first 72 hours of Taylor’s debut on ‘New Heights,’ there were 379 million views on Instagram, including a record-breaking IG reel. That’s right — the most-viewed IG reel of all time happened in this time frame, which is crazy."

"There were 61.6 million views on Twitter, 34.5 million views on TikTok, 15 million views on YouTube — this is all within the first 72 hours. And 1.3 million (live viewers), the most concurrent live views of a podcast of all time."

Jason added that the "New Heights" social media accounts also grew in followers after the episode.

The newly engaged Travis and the Chiefs will open their season against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 5.

