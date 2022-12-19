Expand / Collapse search
The World Cup
Published

Topless Argentina fan could face jail time after celebrating World Cup victory

Qatar customs are very conservative, especially for women who are told not to wear revealing clothing

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
One Argentinian fan celebrated a bit too hard in Qatar when Gonzalo Montiel kicked in the penalty kick that won the 2022 World Cup on Sunday and could be facing jail time. 

A woman was spotted by viewers of the match taking her top off in celebration of Argentina’s victory over France in a penalty shootout. 

The woman was escorted from the stadium following the bold move, per The Daily Mail. 

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after Julian Alvarez scores their third goal.

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after Julian Alvarez scores their third goal. (REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach)

Tourists traveling to Qatar for the World Cup were required to respect the country’s customs, which are very conservative for women. 

"Visitors (men as well as women) are expected to show respect for local culture by avoiding excessively revealing clothing in public," the Qatar Tourism Authority said. "It is generally recommended for men and women to ensure their shoulders and knees are covered."

In turn, tourists had to have tops that covered their shoulders while skirts, dresses and other pants had to hide the knees. 

This Argentinian fan ignored that in a moment of elation and could be facing a harsh penalty now. 

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring Argentina's second goal during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between the Netherlands and Argentina, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. 

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring Argentina's second goal during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between the Netherlands and Argentina, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.  (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

However, she is not the first to ignore Qatari customs. A Croatian model, 26-year-old Ivana Knoll, was seen wearing swimsuits at the World Cup, saying she did not care about the customs or the threat of an arrest. 

Argentina was victorious in the World Cup for the first time since 1986, as Lionel Messi finally checked that last box off his laundry list of accomplishments in the sport. He was pivotal in the victory, too, scoring a penalty kick in the 23rd minute of the match as well as the 108th minute third goal for Argentina. 

Kylian Mbappe of France was just as electric, scoring a hat trick to keep France alive in the match. He converted two penalty kicks, one of which tied the game late in extra time to force the shootout, as well as a brilliant volley to the match at two apiece, which forced overtime. 

Fans of the Argentine national team in the city of Buenos Aires supporting their team the day of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup final against the France national football team in front of the obelisk of Plaza de la Republica, Buenos Aires, Argentina on December 18, 2022.

Fans of the Argentine national team in the city of Buenos Aires supporting their team the day of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup final against the France national football team in front of the obelisk of Plaza de la Republica, Buenos Aires, Argentina on December 18, 2022. (Diego Radames/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Argentina, though, buried all four of their penalty shots and celebrated with tears of joy. Many of Messi’s teammates also came to embrace him, understanding that this was all he wanted at this late stage of his career.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

