Topless Argentina fan could face jail time after celebrating World Cup victory

One Argentinian fan celebrated a bit too hard in Qatar when Gonzalo Montiel kicked in the penalty kick that won the 2022 World Cup on Sunday and could be facing jail time.

A woman was spotted by viewers of the match taking her top off in celebration of Argentina’s victory over France in a penalty shootout.

The woman was escorted from the stadium following the bold move, per The Daily Mail.

Tourists traveling to Qatar for the World Cup were required to respect the country’s customs, which are very conservative for women.

"Visitors (men as well as women) are expected to show respect for local culture by avoiding excessively revealing clothing in public," the Qatar Tourism Authority said. "It is generally recommended for men and women to ensure their shoulders and knees are covered."

In turn, tourists had to have tops that covered their shoulders while skirts, dresses and other pants had to hide the knees.

This Argentinian fan ignored that in a moment of elation and could be facing a harsh penalty now.

However, she is not the first to ignore Qatari customs. A Croatian model, 26-year-old Ivana Knoll, was seen wearing swimsuits at the World Cup, saying she did not care about the customs or the threat of an arrest.

Argentina was victorious in the World Cup for the first time since 1986, as Lionel Messi finally checked that last box off his laundry list of accomplishments in the sport. He was pivotal in the victory, too, scoring a penalty kick in the 23rd minute of the match as well as the 108th minute third goal for Argentina.

Kylian Mbappe of France was just as electric, scoring a hat trick to keep France alive in the match. He converted two penalty kicks, one of which tied the game late in extra time to force the shootout, as well as a brilliant volley to the match at two apiece, which forced overtime.

Argentina, though, buried all four of their penalty shots and celebrated with tears of joy. Many of Messi’s teammates also came to embrace him, understanding that this was all he wanted at this late stage of his career.