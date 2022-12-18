Lionel Messi's wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, celebrates with husband after World Cup win

Lionel Messi’s wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, was among the Argentina fans who made their way down to the field following the team’s World Cup win against France on Sunday night.

Messi scored two goals in Argentina’s win over France, including one in extra time, and converted his penalty opportunity in the shootout. He became the first player in the men’s World Cup to have scored a goal in the Round of 16, quarterfinal, semifinal and the final.

Roccuzzo posted a few photos on Instagram in support of her husband. She paid tribute to Messi and thanked him for teaching her and their family to never give up.

"MI CAMPEON," she wrote in one of the posts.

Messi and Roccuzzo got married in 2017. The two have known each other since they were younger and they kept their relationship private until about 2009. The couple have three children, all of whom were in Qatar to watch Argentina defeat France.

Messi capped the historic World Cup win with the Golden Ball. It was the second Golden Ball Award of his career. He became the first player to win it twice and the first player from South America to win the trophy.

He narrowly missed the Golden Boot award. Kylian Mbappe had three goals to wrap up that trophy.