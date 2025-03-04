Top NFL Draft prospect Travis Hunter’s stance on 2-way difficulty criticized by Shannon Sharpe, Chad Johnson

Travis Hunter, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, is facing some pushback over his response to a question about the difficulty of being a two-way athlete.

Former NFL stars and current podcast co-hosts Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson were among those who shared criticism after learning Hunter said that playing both offense and defense in football was more challenging than hitting and pitching in baseball like Shohei Ohtani has done so successfully.

During last week's NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Hunter was asked if being a two-way football player was more challenging than throwing from an MLB pitching mound every five days while also being a full-time designated hitter.

"Probably me, what I do in football, because it's a lot on your body," Hunter said. "Ohtani, he's a great player, but you gotta do a lot in football."

Johnson, who spent the majority of his pro football career with the Cincinnati Bengals, spoke of Hunter getting in a batting cage.

"I got to get Travis Hunter in the batting cage," the former wide receiver said during an appearance on "The Stephen A. Smith Show" after hearing Hunter's take. "As athletically gifted as you are, I want to see you hit a 95 mph fastball in the cage. The comparison is not even close.

"The two most difficult things in life are hitting a baseball and keeping a woman happy, long term."

Sharpe also disagreed with Hunter, concluding that the comparison between what Hunter does on the football field and what Ohtani does on the baseball diamond "aint even close."

"Hey Trav, until you can get in that batting cage, just the batting cage … just the machine. Tell them to turn that up to 90-95 miles per hour and let me see you hit it. Just the fastball, I ain't talking about no slider. I ain't talking about no curve. I ain't talking about no sinker," Sharpe said during a recent episode of "Nightcap."

"The most difficult thing to do in this world is hit a baseball coming at you. Just the fastball," the Pro Football Hall of Famer continued. "As difficult as the game of football is, and I love you, you're an exceptional talent. But it's not even comparable."

While NFL team decision-makers debate whether Hunter should be deployed as a full-time offensive or defensive player, the former Colorado star views himself as a two-way player.

"Did some meetings at receiver. Did some meetings at DB. So, still up in the air," Hunter responded to questions at the NFL Scouting Combine about playing significant snaps on offense and defense in the pros.

"They say, 'Nobody has ever done it, for real, the way I do it,' but I tell them, 'I'm just different.'"

Hunter played wide receiver and cornerback at Jackson State and Colorado under head coach Deion Sanders. Hunter excelled on both sides of the ball in college, playing more than 700 snaps on offense and defense.

