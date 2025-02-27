Travis Hunter steadfast in ability to become successful two-way player in NFL: 'I'm just different'

While the experts debate whether NFL Draft prospect Travis Hunter should be deployed as a full-time offensive or defensive player, the former Colorado star views himself as a two-way player.

"Did some meetings at receiver. Did some meetings at DB. So, still up in the air," Hunter responded to questions at the NFL Scouting Combine about playing significant snaps on offense and defense in the pros.

"They say, 'Nobody has ever done it, for real, the way I do it,' but I tell them, 'I'm just different.'"

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Hunter played wide receiver and cornerback at Jackson State and Colorado under head coach Deion Sanders. While Hunter is projected to be a top 10 draft pick, it remains unclear whether the team that selects him will view him primarily as a one-way player.

WHY TWO-WAY STAR TRAVIS HUNTER CAN AND SHOULD PLAY BOTH WAYS IN THE NFL

Hunter excelled on both sides of the ball in the college ranks, playing more than 700 snaps on offense and defense. He was named the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner in December.

"I do a lot of treatment," Hunter added on Thursday. "People don't get to see that part. What I do for my body to make sure I'm 100% each game. I feel like nobody has done it. I know I can do it. I did it at the college level where you really get breaks. There are a lot more breaks in the NFL."

He finished last season with a career-high 1,258 receiving yards and was credited with four interceptions as a defensive back. Those numbers contributed to Hunter earning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year honors. He was also the recipient of the Fred Biletnikoff Award as the season's top college football receiver.

Hunter has not participated in drills at this week's combine, but he confirmed he has interviewed with teams.

Two-way NFL players have been a rarity. Chuck Bednarik was the league's last full-time two-way athlete. Bednarik was a linebacker and offensive lineman for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1949-62.

Sammy Baugh and Don Hutson are also notable former two-way stars. Baugh was a quarterback, defensive back and punter. Huston spent his entire NFL career with the Green Bay Packers, playing receiver and safety. He later had a stint as a Packers assistant coach.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The NFL Draft is scheduled for April 24-26 in Green Bay.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.