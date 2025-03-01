Travis Hunter says his two-way stardom is more impressive than Shohei Ohtani’s

Playing two ways, and doing it at a high level, in baseball and football is incredibly challenging.

But which is more difficult: what Shohei Ohtani is doing in baseball or what Travis Hunter is doing in football?

"Probably me, what I do in football (is harder) because it is a lot on your body," Hunter said to reporters at the NFL combine.

"Ohtani, he’s a great player, but you gotta do a lot in football."

In addition to the physical challenges of playing two ways in both sports, it takes a lot of additional preparation to be able to play both ways.

No one has played two ways full-time in the NFL since Hall of Famer Chuck Bednarik, who was a linebacker and offensive lineman for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1949 to 1962. Hunter's college coach, Deion Sanders, also played both sides but made his Hall of Fame career mostly as a cornerback.

Ohtani has thrived as a two-way player with both the Los Angeles Angels and Los Angeles Dodgers, as he has won three MVPs in his seven-year career.

Last season, Ohtani did not pitch, because he was recovering elbow surgery, but he still won the NL MVP as a designated hitter.

Hunter is adamant that he wants to play both ways in the NFL after thriving at both cornerback and wide receiver at Colorado, winning the Heisman Trophy in 2024.

"I've been doing this for a long time, so I feel like I can keep doing it," he said. "Hopefully, they'll let me go out there 100% (at both), but that's up to the organization."

The six-foot-one, 185-pound Hunter’s game-week routine at Colorado called for early morning wake-up calls, regular treatment sessions, solo study sessions to master both gameplans and understand personnel and a commitment to keeping his body in tip-top shape so he could play roughly 2,500 snaps over the past two seasons.

Sanders has been ardent in his belief that Hunter can play both ways in the NFL.

Hunter is not working out at the combine in Indianapolis but said he has interviewed with teams where he has answered questions about both wide receiver and cornerback.

It will be up to the team that drafts Hunter to decide how it wants to deploy him, as the degree of difficulty is very high to play both ways, let alone doing it at a high level for a 17-game regular season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

