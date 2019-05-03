Tom Brady gets candid about not being NFL’s highest-paid quarterback: ‘My wife makes a lot of money’

New England Patriots star Tom Brady got candid about why he believes he is not the highest paid quarterback in the NFL despite winning six Super Bowls.

During an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Thursday, the host asked Brady, 41, “Shouldn’t you be the highest paid guy?”

“That’s a good question,” Brady replied.

“I think the thing I’ve always felt for me in my life you know winning has been a priority and my wife [Gisele Bundchen] makes a lot of money,” the athlete replied.

“I’m a little smarter than you think!” he joked to Kimmel.

“Actually it’s a salary cap you know can only spend so much and the more that one guy gets is less for others. I think for a competitive standpoint I like to get a lot of good players around me,” Brady said.

Kimmel replied: “I hope the Patriots appreciate that you do that.”

Brady is the 18th highest-paid quarterback in average annual value (AAV), according to NFL.com. His supermodel wife, Bunchen was at one point the world’s highest paid model in 2013. In 2018, she took in $10 million in earnings, making her the 5th highest-paid model in the world, according to Forbes.

The NFL’s highest-paid player is Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson who recently agreed to a four-year $140 million extension last month.

Brady is entering the final season of his contract but the quarterback has not discussed retirement. He has said in the past that he would like to play until he is 45 years old.

When asked by Kimmel if “he ever gets tired of this” and “has had enough.”

“Not to this point,” the quarterback replied. “I feel like, to be at the top or give your team a chance to win every season, you have to put a lot into it. I try to bring my best every day. I try to be the best teammate, leader and also physically to stay prepared. No one wants someone that’s taking up space.”