Tom Brady shares photo to celebrate NFL draft anniversary: 'Did they stop taking these after mine?'

Six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady shared the hilarious photo of himself at the NFL Combine for the anniversary of the New England Patriots selecting him at the 2000 NFL Draft.

The photo shows a younger and slender Brady in gray shorts. He tweeted the photo Tuesday to celebrate 19 years after the Patriots selected him in the sixth round of that draft.

"19 years ago today the @patriots took a chance on the guy in this photo: Me (199). Thank you to EVERYONE who’s helped me to prove them right!” he tweeted.

He added: “Also, did they stop taking these photos after mine??”

Brady, 41, is the best example of any team finding a hidden gem late in the draft. The Patriots selected him with the 199th overall pick that year out of Michigan.

In 2001, he took over as the starting quarterback for an injured Drew Bledsoe and the rest is history.

Brady has won a half-dozen Super Bowl titles, received 14 Pro Bowl selections and won three MVP awards.