Russell Wilson agrees to contract extension with Seattle Seahawks, making him highest-paid NFL player: report

Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks reportedly agreed to a four-year, $140 million extension Tuesday morning -- a deal that would make him the highest-paid player in the NFL.

Wilson, who's been the Seahawks’ quarterback since 2012, made the announcement on Instagram -- in a video showing him laying alongside his wife, Ciara, and wearing his gold chains -- that a deal between the two sides had been reached.

“Seattle, we got a deal,” Wilson said.

The 30-year-old Super Bowl champion’s deal runs through the 2023 season and includes a $65 million signing bonus, a no-trade clause and $107 million in guaranteed money. Wilson will earn $35 million per year, topping Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who makes $33.5 after agreeing to a $134 million extension last year.

“Russell's goal and his hope was that he would continue his career with the Seahawks and continue to bring championships to this town,” Wilson’s agent Mark Rodgers told the AP. “He believes there is still unfinished business and he is looking forward to pursuing that without having to worry about contracts and his future.”

Wilson, who set a midnight deadline for a new deal with the Seahawks, was on a four-year deal signed in 2015 and it was going to expire at the end of next season.

He threw 35 touchdown passes and had seven interceptions last season, leading the Seahawks to an NFC Wildcard game against the Dallas Cowboys where they eventually lost. It was a career-high in touchdown passes for Wilson a year after he led the league in the same category.

Wilson has never missed a game since taking the reins in 2012 and Seattle has had a winning record in each season since.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.