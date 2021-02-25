Tom Brady partly joined Bucs to accomplish what only one other QB has done, quarterbacks coach says

One of Tom Brady’s reasons for joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after about two decades with the New England Patriots was revealed Wednesday.

Buccaneers quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen was asked on CBS Sports Radio’s "The Zach Gelb Show" whether Brady ever opened up about why he left Foxborough for the sunny shores of Tampa.

"There was a part of him the first time I met him…He said one of the things that looked really fun and challenging to him is what Peyton did in Denver," Christensen said. "There was something about that challenge that hit [Brady] right. ‘Hey, I’m going to go see if I can do this again somewhere else.’

"I do think that the challenge of that was a huge thing for him. Twenty-one years is a long time. Sometimes there’s time for a change. He’s mentioned several times that he was impressed with it and that looked fun and challenging to him."

Brady and Manning are now the only two starting quarterbacks in NFL history to win a Super Bowl with multiple teams. Manning did it with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos.

Manning left the Colts after having neck fusion surgery during the 2011 season. The Colts selected Andrew Luck in the subsequent draft. Manning would struggle in his final season in the NFL, only throwing nine touchdown passes in 10 games – the only time in his career he’d finish without throwing at least 10 touchdowns.

Brady left the Patriots after it appeared that his relationship with coach Bill Belichick was hitting the skids. The Patriots were bounced from the 2019 playoffs in the first round. He came all the way back from that to win a Super Bowl with Tampa Bay earlier this month.