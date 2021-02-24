Tom Brady extension 'possibility' for the Bucs, general manager says

Jason Licht knows a good thing when he sees it.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager appeared on "The Rich Eisen Show" on Tuesday and spoke about the "possibility" of signing Tom Brady to an extension that will keep the veteran quarterback around for longer than his two-year contract had planned for.

"He certainly didn't look like he slowed down any this year. So, that's a possibility. We'll have to see how that goes."

Brady, 43, has said in the past that he wants to keep playing as long as he’s physically able to, and based on his performance this past season, that could be for some time.

"It appears that he really had a good time this year winning the Super Bowl. Likes our organization, likes our coaches, likes our head coach and ownership and we certainly love him," Licht added. "Usually when you have those two things going for each other, it’s a match made in heaven so we’d like to keep this going."

The Bucs have made it clear they want to keep the team as close to the 2020 roster as possible going into next season but that means negotiating deals with several top players heading into free agency next month.

"For us right now, it’s just keeping this team together," head coach Bruce Arians said recently. "And that’s probably going to eat up most of the salary cap if we can just keep five or six guys that we want to keep on this football team, and keep the closeness and the accountability factor that we have in the locker room."

Among those possibly heading toward free agency are Chris Godwin, Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Brown and Leonard Fournette – all key players in the Bucs’ Super Bowl success.

"The goal obviously is to get paid, right? But, at the same time, I’m not stupid. I’m not going to put myself in a situation where I’m going to be miserable for some years to come just for a couple extra dollars," Godwin said Tuesday on "The Pat McAfee Show."

"I think my happiness is paramount in all of this and part of that happiness is winning."