Tim Tebow urges Trevor Lawrence really 'evaluate' playing for Jets: The 'system' can predict your success

Tim Tebow is urging Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence to proceed with caution when approaching the possibility of being drafted by the winless New York Jets in the next draft, telling the young quarterback to do his homework before making a decision.

Tebow, who had a rough time in New York himself when he threw just eight passes for the Jets in 2012, spoke about Lawrence not entirely shutting the door on the possibility of declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft during an interview with CBS Sports Radio on Tuesday.

“I really am a huge believer that in college but even more so in the NFL, your success is so much predicated on the system and what’s around you,” he began. “When these quarterbacks are in the right system where the system fits who they are and how they play, how they can compete and how they can succeed and they put good pieces around them, then guys do good.”

He continued: “But when they go into places where there’s turmoil and chaos and they don’t have good players around them, then guess what? They’re not as good.”

Tebow’s warning comes as no surprise as the Jets endure a terrible start to the season (0-6) which has seen several big names like Jamal Adams and Le'Veon Bell leave to go on and play for the top teams in the NFL.

Calls to fire head coach Adam Gase have fallen on deaf ears while third-year starter Sam Darnold struggles to make an impact.

With the Jets on the way to landing the first-round pick, critics are telling Lawrence to play his senior year instead of declaring for the draft.

"My mindset has been that I'm going to move on," Lawrence said Tuesday. "But who knows? There's a lot of things that could happen."

For Tebow, it would be a risk for Lawrence’s future in the NFL if he were to get drafted by a team like the Jets.

“I think there’s been so many quarterbacks that had a chance of being good that weren’t put in a good system around them, that weren’t put in a position to succeed.”

He added: “If I was him, I would genuinely try to evaluate everything and look at it with open eyes. Because he’s so good and he’s so talented and he’s a great prospect, he will have leverage.”