Bengals' Carlos Dunlap to be traded to Seahawks after being told to sit out team practice: report

The Cincinnati Bengals are reportedly trading Carlos Dunlap to the Seattle Seahawks after the veteran defensive end was told not to attend Wednesday’s team practice.

The Bengals are expected to officially trade Dunlap to the Seahawks later today in exchange for offensive lineman B.J. Finney and a seventh-round draft pick, ESPN reported, citing sources.

The trade comes just hours after Dunlap was told to stay home as the team “sorts out his future,” the NFL Network reported earlier.

Dunlap has made it abundantly clear that he was ready to part ways with the team after 11 years.

He has been publicly at odds with the Bengals since he was apparently demoted to the third-string earlier this week. He shared a picture of the updated depth chart on a white board with the caption, “I don’t got time for this.”

Things heated up over the weekend when Dunlap was seen arguing with coaches on the sideline following the Bengals' 37-34 loss against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Those frustrations were confirmed when he took to Twitter later that day to put his house up for sale.

“6000 sqft city view with huge balcony. 4 bedroom. 4.5 bathroom. In one of the best school districts for sale. Do your market analysis and make me offer. Serious inquiries only with proof of funds!” he wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

Dunlap had a solid season in 2019 despite the Bengals’ poor record. He recorded nine sacks and 63 tackles. The two-time Pro Bowler has slowed down this year with just one sack and 18 tackles.