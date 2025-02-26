Team Canada soccer coach, an American, blasts President Trump for '51st state' remarks: 'Insulting'

Canadian men’s soccer coach Jesse Marsch blasted President Donald Trump for his "51st state" remarks, calling them "insulting."

Marsch, a Wisconsin native who played for Team USA in the early 2000s, was named Team Canada’s men’s soccer coach in 2024.

During CONCACAF Nations League media day Wednesday, Marsch didn’t hold back his opinion on Trump’s comments, saying he was "ashamed" of how Canada was referred to by the president.

"As an American, I’d like to address the ‘51st state’ discourse, which I find unsettling, and, frankly, insulting," Marsch told reporters. "Canada is a strong, independent nation that’s deep rooted in decency. It’s a place that values high ethics and respect unlike the polarized, disrespectful and now often hate-fueled climate that’s in the U.S.

"Canada values a lot of fairness and unity. It’s a place that I’ve learned, as the national team coach, where people really believe their differences make them stronger, and, honestly, it’s one of the things I’ve enjoyed the most about our team.

"They exemplify this as human beings and as a team. They’re almost all first- and second-generation Canadians, coming from different heritage and cultures. But they uniquely are incredibly proud to be Canadian, to represent their country, to give everything to each other and the love they have for each other and playing for their country."

There has been tension between the U.S. and Canada for weeks after Trump referred to Canada as the 51st state and to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as "Governor."

Trump also recently announced tariffs against Canada, Mexico and China. Trump agreed Feb. 3 to pause tariffs for 30 days, which means they’re expected to be imposed in early March. The tariffs imposed on Canada from Trump are in response to drug trafficking at the U.S.-Canadian border.

Late last week, Trump and Trudeau spoke on a variety of issues, and the White House released a statement saying the two leaders discussed the 4 Nations Face-Off hockey tournament, which only added to the tension after Canadians booed the U.S. national anthem.

Team Canada defeated Team USA in overtime to win the inaugural hockey tournament in Boston. Before the puck was dropped in that championship game, the Canadian anthem singer changed the lyrics to protest Trump.

Marsch ended his statement with a message for Trump.

"If I have one message to our president, it’s lay off the ridiculous rhetoric about Canada being the 51st state," Marsch said. "As an American, I’m ashamed of the arrogance and disregard we’ve shown one of our historically oldest, strongest and most loyal allies. But one thing’s for sure, when I look forward a month from now, this will fuel our team. The mentality we have, the will we have to play for our country.

"The desire we have to go after this tournament in every way and to show on and off the pitch exactly what Canadian character is."

Canada will play Mexico March 20 in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinal, while Team USA will take on Panama the same day.

