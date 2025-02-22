President Trump and Justin Trudeau hold call about Ukraine, border security after weeks of tension

President Donald Trump spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Saturday about a variety of issues, ranging from the war in Ukraine to U.S. border security.

In a statement released Saturday evening, the White House said Trump and Trudeau began the call by discussing the 4 Nations Face-Off hockey tournament that Canada won, and both leaders "expressed pride in the excellence of both nations' teams that faced off in a hard-fought hockey championship."

"The discussion turned to Monday’s G7 call that will mark the third anniversary of the invasion and war in Ukraine," the statement added. "Prime Minister Trudeau echoed President Trump’s desire to see an end to the war and acknowledged that President Trump is the only world leader who can push through a just and lasting peace.

"President Trump reminded the prime minister that the war should never have started and would not have had he been president at the time."

TRUMP IMPOSES TARIFFS ON IMPORTS FROM CANADA, MEXICO AND CHINA: 'NATIONAL EMERGENCY'

The leaders also discussed U.S. border security, a sensitive subject for Canadian officials since Trump imposed tariffs in response to drug trafficking at the U.S.-Canadian border. Trump agreed Feb. 3 to pause the tariffs for 30 days, meaning the tariffs are expected in early March.

During the call, Trudeau claimed Canada has achieved a 90% reduction in fentanyl crossing into the U.S. from Canada and said his country's border czar will be in Washington next week for meetings with U.S. border chief Tom Homan.

Trump and Trudeau have had a strained relationship in recent weeks, due to both the tariffs and Trump's stated interest in securing Canada as a U.S. territory. Earlier in February, Trudeau said he believes Trump is serious about turning Canada into the 51st U.S. state.

CANADA WILL NOT BE '51ST STATE,' AMBASSADOR PROTESTS AMID TRUMP TARIFF THREAT

"I suggest that not only does the Trump administration know how many critical minerals we have, but that may be even why they keep talking about absorbing us and making us the 51st state," Trudeau said, according to CBC. "They’re very aware of our resources, of what we have, and they very much want to be able to benefit from those."

Trump previously complained about the trade deficit the U.S. has with Canada, claiming "there is no reason" for such an imbalance.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We don’t need anything they have," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "We have unlimited Energy, should make our own Cars, and have more Lumber than we can ever use. Without this massive subsidy, Canada ceases to exist as a viable Country. Harsh but true!

"Therefore, Canada should become our Cherished 51st State," Trump added. "Much lower taxes, and far better military protection for the people of Canada – AND NO TARIFFS!"

On Thursday, Trudeau posted a cheeky retort after Canada won the 4 Nations Face-Off.

"You can’t take our country – and you can’t take our game," Trudeau wrote on X.

Fox News Digital's Michael Dorgan contributed to this report.