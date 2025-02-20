Canadian anthem singer at 4 Nations championship changes lyrics in political jab toward Trump

During the Canadian national anthem, fans may or may not have noticed a change in the lyrics, and apparently, it was not an accident.

Canadian singer-songwriter Chantal Kreviazuk was tabbed to sing "O Canada" ahead of the 4 Nations Face-Off championship between her native Canada and the United States on Thursday night.

Early on in the anthem, Kreviazuk received a smattering of boos from the Boston crowd, but Canadian fans in attendance eventually drowned those out with singing of their own.

However, Kreviazuk sang other lyrics, belting out "True patriot love that only us command," instead of the written "in all of us command."

Some Canadian fans took notice, assuming the change was on purpose, and those instincts were correct.

The changing of the lyrics was "intentional in response to the annexation rhetoric coming from the U.S," her publicist told CBC.

Kreviazuk seemed to all but confirm that herself, posting a photo on her Instagram Stories of the lyrics written on her hand, along with emojis of a flexing arm muscle and a Canadian flag.

President Donald Trump has had several instances, including prior to Thursday's game, in which he said Canada could become the country's "51st state." Trump has also referred to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as "Governor Trudeau."

Trump called the American team Thursday morning, and Team USA general manager Bill Guerin said Trump made a "51st state" reference to them.

The national anthem battles began earlier this month when Ottawa Senators fans booed the "Star-Spangled Banner" on Feb. 1, when Trump's tariffs on goods from Canada to the U.S. were set to be implemented (they have since been delayed). It also happened during a Toronto Raptors game the next day, and when Team USA played its first 4 Nations game in Montreal, one would have thought the game was being played in Finland, whom the Americans played against that night.

American fans belted out the "Star-Spangled Banner" in unison on Thursday night, which followed the Canadian anthem.

