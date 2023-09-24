Taylor Swift watches Travis Kelce score as Chiefs dominate Bears

With Taylor Swift on hand at Arrowhead Stadium, the Kansas City Chiefs and her rumored boyfriend, tight end Travis Kelce, gave her a performance she won’t forget anytime soon.

Kelce caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to put the exclamation point on the blowout victory over the Chicago Bears, 41-10.

The star tight end led the Chiefs in receiving with seven catches for 69 yards and the score. Swift appeared to yell, "Let’s f---ing go!" as Kelce scored his lone touchdown.

Jerick McKinnon had three catches for 19 yards, including two touchdowns.

Mahomes was 24-of-33 with 272 passing yards and three touchdown passes. Isiah Pacheco ran for 62 yards and a touchdown while Clyde Edwards-Helaire added 55 yards and a touchdown.

Kansas City moved to 2-1 on the season.

Swift’s appearance at the Chiefs game came as rumors swirl around her possible relationship with Kelce. Things seemed to percolate more when Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, Travis’ brother, remarked that he believed the rumors to "100% true."

He may have touched on something as Swift sat in Kelce’s box alongside his mother, Donna. She was up and cheering for him when he scored the touchdown.

He talked about the rumors on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Friday.

"It’s life, baby," Kelce told McAfee about the rumors spreading. "I threw the ball in her court and told her, ‘I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit.’ We’ll see what happens in the near future."

The initial report came from The Messenger, which said Kelce, the four-time first-team All-Pro, has been "quietly hanging out" with Swift, the pop music sensation, for weeks.

"She and Travis have hung out twice, and it's nothing serious. She thinks he is very charming, and they have been texting this last week," a source told The Messenger recently. "He is a little embarrassed at how much attention they are getting, but he has told her he would love to continue seeing her."

Kelce revealed on his podcast, "New Heights," with his brother that back in July he had made a failed attempt to meet Swift, where his intention had been to give her his number.

Both of them might be seeing "Red" for a few more weeks before she begins the end of Eras Tour U.S. leg and embarks on the international portion.

As for the Bears, Justin Fields had a garbage-time touchdown to D.J. Moore. He didn’t cross 100 passing yards. He was 11-for-22 for 99 yards, and he had 47 yards on the ground.

Chicago is 0-3 on the season.