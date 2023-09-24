Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes says he knew he had to get ball to Travis Kelce with Taylor Swift watching

Chiefs won game, 41-10

The pressure was on for the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

The team had to make sure they weren’t going to underestimate the Chicago Bears and put up a win with one of the most famous musical artists on the planet watching from high above Arrowhead Stadium. Taylor Swift was on hand as rumors of a budding relationship with Travis Kelce hit a fever pitch.

Patrick Mahomes with his hands raised

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Kelce led the team in receiving and scored a touchdown in the third quarter. Patrick Mahomes said he felt a little more pressure to get Kelce the ball for a touchdown with Swift in attendance.

"I heard she was in the house," he told FOX’s Erin Andrews after the game. "I felt a little bit of pressure. So, I knew I had to get it to Trav. And of course, it was on a route that Travis – he does his own thing and just makes up a route and I throw it to him.

Taylor Swift smiles

Taylor Swift reacts during a game between the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

"I think he wanted to get in the end zone just as much as all the Swifties wanted him to."

Mahomes had 272 passing yards and three touchdown passes in the win. He crossed the 25,000 passing yards mark and moved to 199 career touchdown passes.

Kelce had seven catches for 69 yards and the score.

Kansas City went into halftime up 34-0 and won the game, 41-10.

Blaine Gabbert would later make an appearance. He had two interceptions on five pass attempts.

Taylor Swift give a thumbs up

Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce during the first half of a game between the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

The Chiefs moved to 2-1 on the year and Chicago fell to 0-3.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.