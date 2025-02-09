Taylor Swift hears loud boos at Super Bowl LIX after Trump gets raucous cheer

Taylor Swift isn't on her "Eras Tour" anymore.

The pop star showed up to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans on Sunday, and the fans there gave her a loud chorus of boos when she was shown on the Caesars Superdome jumbotron.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

Swift didn't look as if she was too familiar or comfortable being booed by a large crowd as her expression turned to visibly nervous confusion once the chorus began.

Swift is attending her second Super Bowl after showing up at last year's big game in Las Vegas to cheer on her boyfriend and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Many NFL fans have come to be critical of the constant displaying of Swift during broadcasts and on jumbotrons dating back to last season.

Her booing by the crowd also coincided with a heavy barrage of boos that welcomed the Chiefs as a team when they ran through the tunnel prior to the game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Swift, as Kelce's girlfriend, has quickly become an iconic figure within the Chiefs franchise. But Swift's football roots are with the Eagles, as she grew up an Eagles fan in Pennsylvania.

Swift and her father abandoned this fandom when she started dating Kelce last season, so the crowd treated her accordingly in New Orleans.

And before Swift was booed relentlessly by the Superdome crowd, that same crowd gave a raucous cheer to President Donald Trump when he was shown on screen prior to the game.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump was standing in between New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson and Trump's daughter, Ivanka, during the national anthem, which also received a loud roar from the crowd before kickoff.

Swift infamously endorsed former Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election on Sept. 10. Days after Swift announced her endorsement, Trump sent a post on Truth Social that read "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!"

The crowd in the Superdome on Sunday seems to be more aligned with Trump on that argument.