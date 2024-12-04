Taylor Swift 'Eras Tour' ends: 8 moments that left fans shocked

Taylor Swift is set to conclude her nearly two-year-long "Eras Tour" in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Sunday.

Swift will take the stage at BC Place three nights in a row as she closes out the $1 billion-grossing tour. The mega pop star first took the stage 21 months ago in Glendale, Arizona, on March 17, 2023.

Here's a look at the wildest moments that left fans shocked:

Travis Kelce joins Taylor Swift onstage

Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, became part of her three-hour-long concert for one night in June as he appeared on stage in costume for a transition between "The Tortured Poets Department" songs. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end picked Swift up after she fell to the floor at the end of "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived" and carried her across the stage to help her get ready to sing "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart."

The transition between songs is largely symbolic of Swift's heartbreak experience during the beginning of her tour, when the singer-songwriter broke up with her ex-boyfriend, Joe Alwyn .

Kelce seemed to be in good spirits when he took the stage, even clicking his heels as he made his way to Swift.

Swift later shared in an Instagram post that she was "swooning" over Kelce's performance.

"Wembley Stadium round one was so surreal. Looking out into crowds of 90,000 fans each night and hearing that VOLUME… Those were some of the loudest crowds I’ve ever heard," she captioned photos and a video of Kelce's performance. "Acoustic sections went OFF. I got to sing ‘Castles Crumbling’ with @yelyahwilliams for the first time - hadn’t performed with her since 2011 and man my heart was just so full of love for her and our friendship. Then the impossibly gifted and wonderful @gracieabrams came and surprised the crowd with the first performance of our song ‘us.’ And I’m still cracking up/swooning over @killatrav’s Eras Tour debut."

"Never going to forget these shows," she added.

Taylor Swift's ‘Errors Tour’

Swift's "Eras Tour" saw many wardrobe and set malfunctions over the nearly two years the global pop star took the stage. The "1989" singer brushed off a wardrobe mishap during one of her "Eras Tour" stops in Stockholm.

She seemed to notice something was off with her blue dress in the middle of her nightly surprise acoustic set. The singer-songwriter paused to make a quick fix.

"Talk amongst yourselves," Swift told the crowd. She then unwrapped the dress to reveal the bra top and shorts she wears for the "Tortured Poets Department" set right before to fix the malfunction. It's unclear what the issue was at the time.

Fans lovingly dubbed the spontaneous moments part of the "Errors Tour" and shared clips online. In Chicago, Swift accidentally swallowed a bug and then joked with the audience about it.

"I just swallowed a bug. I'm so sorry," she told the crowd while trying to introduce her pianist, Karina DePiano.

"It's totally fine. It's just stupid," Swift added while trying to spit out the bug. "Delicious."

Swift even experienced a possessed piano as her keyboard began playing notes on its own during one of her Foxborough, Massachusetts, tour stops.

"I didn't play that, so that means that…," she told the crowd before being interrupted.

"Do you hear that?" Swift asked the audience. "Is that happening for you, too?"

The "Midnights" singer decided rain from the three sold-out nights had likely damaged the piano, telling the crowd, "This has clearly broken my keyboard because it was literally underwater. I didn't know how any of the instruments were working last night. So this is broken. I'm just going to get the guitar, it's going to be fine."

Taylor Swift gives nod to boyfriend Travis Kelce with lyric change

Swift shocked fans by changing the lyrics of her closing song, "Karma," to include a nod to Kelce as he attended his first concert as her boyfriend.

During the last song of the evening at the Argentina stop, Swift changed the lyrics of her song "Karma" to hint at her relationship.

"Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me," she sang. The original lyrics are, "Karma is the guy on the screen, coming straight home to me."

Kelce later explained he had "a little bit of a clue" that she might do something crazy.

"I had no clue. Well, I might have had a little bit of a clue, but definitely when I heard it come out of her mouth, it still shocked me," he revealed on an episode of his "New Heights" podcast.

Kobe Bryant's daughter receives Taylor Swift's 22 hat

Swift made fans emotional when she chose to give her infamous black fedora, worn during the "Red" era, to late NBA legend Kobe Bryant's daughter.

The 34-year-old pop star gifts the hat to a young fan in the audience while she performs "22." During the Aug. 3, 2023 ,stop in Los Angeles, Swift acknowledged the Bryant family, who lost Kobe and Gianna Bryant in a 2020 helicopter crash.

Kobe's daughter Bianka attended the concert with her mom, Vanessa Bryant, and sisters Natalia and Capri.

Vanessa wore a denim jacket featuring a photo of Swift and Kobe during the "1989" tour. Kobe famously appeared onstage with Swift during the tour, where he presented the performer with a banner for selling out Staples Center for the 16th time.

Taylor Swift surprises fans with entirely new set

Swift released her 12th studio album amid "The Eras Tour." "The Tortured Poets Department" was announced at the 2024 Grammys and was recorded throughout 2023 during Swift's breaks from touring.

"The Tortured Poets Department" was released on April 19. As Swift returned to tour in May in France, she surprised fans with an entirely new set.

"We conceptualized and rehearsed it secretly, and surprised the Paris crowd with it when we started our European leg of the tour," Swift wrote in her "Eras Tour" book, released on Nov. 29.

Swift explained she "wanted to create the illusion of an alien abduction, a battle scene, a religious institution, a mental institution, a haunted house, and a showgirl’s dressing room routine."

"It was ambitious as hell, but we pulled it off, creating what I think is the most dramatic, cathartic, female-rage-driven part of the night," she wrote in the book, which features photos and behind-the-scenes info from the nearly two-year-long tour.

"The Tortured Poets Department" features many artists, including Post Malone and Florence Welch. Swift was joined onstage by Welch for a special performance of "Florida!!!" four times.

Taylor Swift meets Prince William, royal children

Prince William attended one of Swift's concerts at Wembley Stadium in London to celebrate his 42nd birthday. While there, the Prince of Wales and his children — Prince George and Princess Charlotte — got to meet the pop princess and her NFL star boyfriend backstage.

Prince William shared a selfie of the royal trio with Swift.

"Thank you @taylorswift for a great evening!" the caption read.

Swift also shared a shot of the moment on her own Instagram, this time including Kelce.

"Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start," she wrote.

Taylor Swift wraps 2024 as Spotify's most-streamed artist

Swift ended 2024 as Spotify's most-streamed artist of the year.

Fans have stayed loyal to the pop star for the second year in a row — likely due to the continued success of "The Eras Tour."

Swift received 26.6 billion global streams throughout 2024, according to Spotify.

"Top Streamed Artist AND Album on @spotify this year?! You guys are unbelievable. What an amazing thing to find out going into our last weekend of Eras shows. THANK YOU!" the singer-songwriter wrote to fans on Instagram after finding out the news.

