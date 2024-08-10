Expand / Collapse search
Taiwan's Lin Yu-ting wins boxing gold medal amid Olympic gender controversy

Lin dominated each competition on way to a gold

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-ting won a gold medal in the 57-kilogram women’s division on Saturday over Polish opponent Julia Szeremeta at the Paris Olympics.

Lin defeated Szeremeta via unanimous decision. Lin won each match at the Olympics via unanimous decision and faced no real challenge during the competitions.

Lin Yu-Ting wins the gold

Taiwan's Lin Yu-ting reacts after beating Poland's Julia Szeremeta in the women's 57kg final boxing match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Roland-Garros Stadium, in Paris on August 10, 2024. (MOHD RASFAN/AFP via Getty Images)

It was the first boxing medal for Taiwan, but it has not come without controversy.

Lin was thrust into a gender eligibility controversy before the official start of the Paris Olympics. Lin was disqualified from the 2023 International Boxing Association Women’s World Championships after testing positive for "XY chromosomes."

The IBA, furthermore, has said that Lin had an unfair advantage against female opponents.

Julia Szeremeta and Lin Yu Ting

Lin Yu Ting of Team Chinese Taipei is congratulated on her victory by Julia Szeremeta of Team Poland after the Boxing Women's 57kg Final match on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Roland Garros on August 10, 2024, in Paris, France. (Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

However, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) defended Lin and Algerian boxer Imane Khelif amid the controversy. The IOC has maintained that both Lin and Khelif are women and were eligible to compete in the Olympics.

Khelif also won a gold medal in boxing.

For Szeremeta, it’s her first medal of any kind, whether it was on the Olympic stage or another international competition. She was unseeded coming into the Olympic tournament and pulled off several unlikely victories for the win.

Lin Yu-ting's hand raised

Lin Yu-ting reacts after beating Poland's Julia Szeremeta (Blue) in the women's 57kg final boxing match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Roland-Garros Stadium, in Paris on August 10, 2024. (Mohd Rasfan/AFP via Getty Images)

Szeremeta defeated Venezuela’s Omailyn Alcala, Australia’s Tina Rahimi, Puerto Rico’s Ashleyann Lozada and Philippines’ Nesthy Petecio to earn the silver.

