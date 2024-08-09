Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif wins Olympic gold medal by unanimous decision

Khelif’s gold medal is Algeria’s first in women’s boxing

Paulina Dedaj
Published
Algerian boxer Imane Khelif won the gold medal in the women’s 66-kilogram division at the 2024 Paris Olympics Friday, defeating the reigning welterweight world champion, Yang Liu of China. 

Khelif was awarded the top spot on the podium after winning the three-round bout by unanimous decision. 

Imane Khelif fights

Imane Khelif of Algeria, left, fights Yang Liu of China in the women's gold medal match at the 2024 Paris Games.  (Sebastian Kahnert/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Khelif took the first round on all five cards, appearing to win the judges over in the final moments with a combination of punches. Despite a slow start from both boxers in the first round, Khelif came out swinging and had Yang on the ropes almost immediately. 

Yang responded with the same energy, but Khelif took the second round in a similar fashion. A shot at the gold medal appeared to slip away from Yang in the third, and Khelif eventually secured a gold medal for Algeria. 

Khelif has faced scrutiny over a gender eligibility controversy that began with a disqualification at the 2023 International Boxing Association World Championships, the same tournament where Yang was crowned champion. 

Yang Liu throws punch

Algeria's Imane Khelif, left, and China's Yang Liu compete in the women's 66-kilogram final boxing match during the 2024 Olympic Games Aug. 9, 2024. (Mohd Rasfan/AFP via Getty Images)

The IBA’s president said at the time that Khelif and Taiwanese Olympic boxer Lin Yu-ting, who will also fight in a gold medal match on Saturday, were disqualified after they were found to have "XY chromosomes."

But Khelif and the International Olympic Committee have maintained that the Algerian Olympian is eligible to compete.

The IOC put out a statement Aug. 1 clarifying that all boxers competing in the women’s events "comply with the competition’s eligibility and entry regulations, as well as all applicable medical regulations set by the Paris 2024 Boxing Unit (PBU).

"As with previous Olympic boxing competitions, the gender and age of the athletes are based on their passport," the statement continued. 

Khelif did not lose a round on any scorecards in Paris, according to The Associated Press. 

Imane Khelif poses

Gold medalist Imane Khelif of Algeria poses on the podium during the medal ceremony for the women's 66-kilogram final during the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris Aug. 9, 2024. (Mohd Rasfan/AFP via Getty Images)

After defeating Italy’s Angela Carin in just 46 seconds, Khelif defeated Hungarian Luca Anna Hamori via unanimous decision in the quarterfinals and did the same against Thailand’s Janjaem Suwannapheng Tuesday to advance to the gold medal match. 

Khelif’s gold medal is Algeria’s first in women’s boxing. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

