South Carolina Gamecocks

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley asks Barack Obama to 'borrow' wife Michelle for '4 short years'

Staley asked Barack Obama on X to 'let us borrow' Michelle for '4 short years'

Ryan Morik
Published
Based on her declining an invitation to the White House when Donald Trump was president, it seems like Dawn Staley will not be supporting him in this go-around.

When Staley's South Carolina Gamecocks won the national championship in 2017, she said her team would not be able to attend, and their focus was on repeating.

It remains to be seen whether Staley and this year's Gamecocks will pay a visit. They completed a perfect season back in April after taking down Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Dawn Staley and Michelle Obama

Dawn Staley made it clear she wants Michelle Obama in office. (Getty Images)

But, if they do, Staley has made it clear who she wants to visit, and it's not the current president.

Staley attended an event with former president Barack Obama earlier this week, posting on X that he was "the coolest man on earth."

But it's the other Obama whom Staley wants in office beginning next January.

"@BarackObama thank you for your inspiration and leadership still. Now please let us borrow @MichelleObama for just 4 short years! First Gentleman is a good look for you!," she posted.

Staley has supported Democrat policies and ideologies, including the inclusion of transgender athletes in women's and girls' sports.

Dawn Staley cut the nets

University of South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley celebrates winning the Albany Regional and advancing to the Final Four after cutting a piece of the net at the MVP Arena in Albany, New York, on Sunday, March 31, 2024. (Tracy Glantz/The State/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

"I'm of the opinion of, if you're a woman, you should play. If you consider yourself a woman, and you want to play sports or vice versa, you should be able to play. That's my opinion," Staley said during the March Madness tournament.

When asked whether she thought "transgender women should be able to participate in women's college basketball," Staley responded, "Yes."

Michelle Obama

Former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama attends Opening Night celebrating '50 years of equal pay' during Day One of the 2023 U.S. Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 28, 2023. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/GC Images) ((Photo by Jean Catuffe/GC Images))

There have been many calls for Biden to drop out of the race since his poor performance at the June 27 debate in Atlanta. California governor Gavin Newsom has long been the favorite to potentially replace him, but Michelle Obama isn't too far behind the speculative candidates.

