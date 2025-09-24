Sister Jean retires as Loyola Chicago basketball chaplain due to health concerns

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, the beloved chaplain for Loyola Chicago's men's basketball team, is retiring at 106 years old due to health concerns, according to the school's student newspaper.

Sister Jean, who has become a staple in the college basketball community and an important member of the Ramblers' family since first being named team chaplain in 1994, has entered retirement just weeks after celebrating her 106th birthday.

Vice president of communications Christian Anderson confirmed to The Loyola Phoenix earlier this month that Schmidt would no longer serve in official duties. He did not expand on Sister Jean’s health concerns.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Sister Jean is retiring and stepping back from official duties at Loyola," Anderson told the student newspaper. "We are mindful of Sister’s privacy in regards to health and can’t comment beyond what was mentioned in her [Aug. 21] message."

In a message to the student body on her birthday, Sister Jean explained her absence on campus.

"Birthdays are special days, and this one is also very special. In fact, I am unable to be there because I have a bad summer cold and other health issues so it has been decided that I should not go to Lake Shore Campus to be with you on my birthday. That makes me very sad, but you can still celebrate."

LOYOLA CHICAGO MEN’S BASKETBALL TEAM FINDS CREATIVE WAY TO APOLOGIZE TO SISTER JEAN AFTER VIRAL SNUB VIDEO

Sister Jean served as the team's chaplain for 30 years, but came into the spotlight during Loyola’s improbable Final Four appearance in the 2018 NCAA championship tournament.

In 2023, she traveled to New York for the team’s first-round matchup in the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament. She was 103 when she made the trip.

During that trip, she made an appearance on "Fox & Friends," where she shared the three simple things she attributes to living a long and healthy life.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Well, I tell people when they ask me that question that I eat well, I sleep well and, hopefully, I pray well," she said at the time.

"My basketball team, it keeps me young. All these young people keep me young at heart. I can’t walk, but they keep me young at heart," she added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.