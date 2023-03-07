Expand / Collapse search
Loyola Ramblers
Published

Loyola Chicago's Sister Jean, 103, journeys to New York for Ramblers' A-10 Conference tournament

Sister Jean turned 103 in August

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Loyola's Sister Jean shares life lessons: Eat well, sleep well, pray well

Loyola's Sister Jean shares life lessons: Eat well, sleep well, pray well

Loyola Chicago's Sister Jean, 103, previews her upcoming memoir ‘Wake Up with Purpose!’ and shares some life lessons on ‘Fox & Friends.’

Age is just a number for Loyola Chicago’s beloved chaplain Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt.

Known by many simply as Sister Jean, the Catholic nun who has become a fixture in college basketball traveled with the Ramblers to New York for their first-round matchup against Saint Joseph’s in the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament Tuesday.

Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt celebrates with the Loyola Ramblers after defeating the Kansas State Wildcats during the 2018 NCAA men's basketball tournament South regional at Philips Arena March 24, 2018, in Atlanta. Loyola defeated Kansas State 78-62.  

Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt celebrates with the Loyola Ramblers after defeating the Kansas State Wildcats during the 2018 NCAA men's basketball tournament South regional at Philips Arena March 24, 2018, in Atlanta. Loyola defeated Kansas State 78-62.   (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

"At 103 years old, Sister Jean was not going to miss Loyola Chicago’s opening round game in the A-10 Tournament," the NCAA March Madness Twitter handle posted.

Sister Jean, who turned 103 in August, told "Fox & Friends" Tuesday morning that, aside from genetics, there are three simple things she attributes to living a long and healthy life. 

"Well, I tell people when they ask me that question that I eat well, I sleep well and, hopefully, I pray well," she said.

Hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade with Jean Dolores Schmidt, also known as Sister Jean, as she visits "Fox and Friends" at Fox News Studios March 7, 2023, in New York City.

Hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade with Jean Dolores Schmidt, also known as Sister Jean, as she visits "Fox and Friends" at Fox News Studios March 7, 2023, in New York City. (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

The Ramblers also play a role in that lifestyle

"My basketball team, it keeps me young. All these young people keep me young at heart. I can’t walk, but they keep me young at heart," she said.

Aundre Jackson (24) of the Loyola Ramblers celebrates with Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt after defeating the Nevada Wolf Pack during the 2018 NCAA men's basketball tournament South regional at Philips Arena March 22, 2018, in Atlanta.  

Aundre Jackson (24) of the Loyola Ramblers celebrates with Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt after defeating the Nevada Wolf Pack during the 2018 NCAA men's basketball tournament South regional at Philips Arena March 22, 2018, in Atlanta.   (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Sister Jean says the basketball team has taught her many things, but, of course, she’s done the same for the team. 

"When I first started [praying with them before games], one of the young men said, ‘I just thought we’d be saying a lot of prayers, but then when Sister Jean gave us a scouting report …,'" she said before trailing off with a laugh. 

St. Joseph’s defeated Loyola Chicago in Tuesday’s game, 72-67, to move on to the second round, where it will play No. 7 George Washington Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET.


 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.