Loyola Ramblers

Loyola Chicago men’s basketball team finds creative way to apologize to Sister Jean after viral snub video

The Ramblers left Sister Jean hanging after their latest win over Eastern Michigan

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
College basketball fans were left heartbroken after a video went viral this week showing the Loyola Chicago men’s basketball team walking right past beloved team chaplain Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt as she raised her hand for a fist bump to celebrate the Ramblers' latest victory. 

But they found a creative way to make it up to her. 

Sister Jean during the 2018 March Madness tournament

FILE - Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt celebrates with the Loyola Ramblers after defeating the Kansas State Wildcats during the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament South Regional at Philips Arena on March 24, 2018, in Atlanta, Georgia. Loyola defeated Kansas State 78-62.   (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

In a video posted to social media on Thursday, the team could be seen running drills during a practice session as Sister Jean blew a whistle. 

Each player then walked off the court giving Sister Jean a fist bump and hug. 

"Appreciate you, Sister Jean," they could be heard saying to her. 

Fans were not impressed with a video that circulated on social media showing several players walking right past Sister Jean after their 76-54 win over Eastern Michigan on Tuesday night. The win marked the Ramblers' seventh straight and kept their record perfect. 

Aundre Jackson hugs Sister Jean during the 2018 March Madness tournament

FILE - Aundre Jackson, #24 of the Loyola Ramblers, celebrates with Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt after defeating the Nevada Wolf Pack during the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament South Regional at Philips Arena on March 22, 2018, in Atlanta, Georgia.   (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

"How can you leave Sister Jean hanging like this?!?’ Barstool personality Dan Katz, known as "Big Cat," said in a post on X. 

"There’s 1 rule in college basketball that must be followed: You NEVER ignore Sister Jean," another person wrote online. 

Sister Jean Ramblers

Loyola Ramblers fan Sister Jean looks on as the Ramblers receive the Missouri Valley Trophy after defeating the Drake Bulldogs in the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament at Enterprise Center on March 6, 2022.  (Jeff Curry-USA Today Sports)

Sister Jean has become a staple in the college basketball community since she became team chaplain in 1994. She celebrated her 105th birthday in August, and the university hosted a mass and block party to celebrate the incredible milestone. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.