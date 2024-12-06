Loyola Chicago men’s basketball team finds creative way to apologize to Sister Jean after viral snub video

College basketball fans were left heartbroken after a video went viral this week showing the Loyola Chicago men’s basketball team walking right past beloved team chaplain Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt as she raised her hand for a fist bump to celebrate the Ramblers' latest victory.

But they found a creative way to make it up to her.

In a video posted to social media on Thursday, the team could be seen running drills during a practice session as Sister Jean blew a whistle.

Each player then walked off the court giving Sister Jean a fist bump and hug.

"Appreciate you, Sister Jean," they could be heard saying to her.

Fans were not impressed with a video that circulated on social media showing several players walking right past Sister Jean after their 76-54 win over Eastern Michigan on Tuesday night. The win marked the Ramblers' seventh straight and kept their record perfect.

"How can you leave Sister Jean hanging like this?!?’ Barstool personality Dan Katz, known as "Big Cat," said in a post on X.

"There’s 1 rule in college basketball that must be followed: You NEVER ignore Sister Jean," another person wrote online.

Sister Jean has become a staple in the college basketball community since she became team chaplain in 1994. She celebrated her 105th birthday in August, and the university hosted a mass and block party to celebrate the incredible milestone.