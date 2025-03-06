Shedeur Sanders places blame on media, says perceived drop in NFL Draft stock is 'fool's gold'

Former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders opted out of throwing passes at last week's NFL Scouting Combine. He did, however, travel to Indianapolis and conducted meetings with several teams.

Sanders also fielded questions from the media. While it remains unclear whether anything from the scouting combine will affect where he falls in next month's NFL Draft, some anonymous criticism has surfaced.

NFL Insider Josina Anderson reported that at least one assistant coach of "a team drafting in the top seven" described Sanders as "brash" and "arrogant."

"I’m purposely not naming the team, as not to directly call the team out. I’m just sharing that this coach’s personal assessment is the direct opposite from how Sanders came across to many reporters in his press conference with the media at the Combine," Anderson wrote on X.

In a video recently posted to social media, Sanders dismissed any notion that his draft stock was plummeting, describing it as "fool's gold."

"I'm a Raider fan," the camera operator responded to an inquiry from Sanders about his attire. "I'm praying for you, baby. I want you to go to the Raiders so bad. I hope to God they trade up for you."

"Well, everybody trying to make my stock drop right now, so who knows, man?" Sanders said. "You know just how life get. But it is what it is. It’s fool's gold. It ain’t real. Don’t believe (the) media."

Sanders has been linked to the Las Vegas Raiders due to his relationship with Tom Brady, who holds a minority stake in the franchise. Las Vegas holds the No. 6 pick in this year's draft.

Sanders and former Miami star Cam Ward are projected to be the first two quarterbacks selected in April's draft.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders coached sons Shedeur and Shilo at Jackson State and at Colorado. The Buffaloes head coach said he would only consider leaving Colorado for an NFL job if he could coach both of his sons.

"The only way I would consider [coaching in the NFL] is to coach my sons," Sanders told "Good Morning America" in January.

Shedeur finished his final college football season with 4,134 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

