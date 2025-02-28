Shedeur Sanders exudes confidence in combine presser: 'Why wouldn't a franchise pick me?'

Potential No.1 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, Shedeur Sanders, spoke to reporters on Friday at the NFL combine and did not lack confidence.

Sanders, 23, said he knows he can turn an NFL franchise around.

"We went from Jackson State to Colorado and changed two programs back-to-back. You don't think I could come to an NFL franchise and change a program again? It's history, it's always going to repeat itself," Sanders said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"If you ain’t trying to change the franchise or the culture, don’t get me. So, you should know history repeats itself over and over and over, and I’ve done it over and over, so it should be no question why NFL franchises should pick me."

One key to turning a franchise around is strong leadership, which the Colorado star quarterback said is his best trait.

"I would say being a leader, that’s my best trait overall, because everything is mental. So, if I play my game from the neck up, I got to be able to adjust to my players, to have them have relatability for them to get to know me, for us to make everything smooth. I came from an HBCU and then went (to a Power Four conference), those two types of different players, and it’s very diverse, and getting to know people, talk to people and making everything genuine," Sanders said.

"That’s why when I’m here interacting with people, I love interacting with people so they can truly get to know me and not just know clicks or anything like that."

Sanders highlighted the importance of being in a strong mental headspace on the field as well.

TRAVIS HUNTER STEADFAST IN ABILITY TO BECOME SUCCESSFUL TWO-WAY PLAYER IN NFL: 'I'M JUST DIFFERENT'

"It’s extremely important to keep your mental in the best place because that’s where my game is played. My game is not played from my legs and not even just my arm. So I know longevity, the all-time greats. What’s Tom Brady's best trait? His mental. He’s able to think. So if you have those traits of greatness and I know where I’m heading, then why wouldn’t a franchise pick me? You’ve got the ultimate cheat code."

A lot of experts have said the top two quarterbacks in this class, Sanders and Miami’s Cam Ward, are not as good as the quarterbacks in last year’s class.

The 2024 quarterback class included Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, Michael Penix Jr., JJ McCarthy and Bo Nix, with a few of those quarterbacks having immediate success in their rookie season.

While Sanders may not have been selected high in last year’s class, the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year questioned those who do not see him as the top quarterback over Ward in the 2025 draft class.

ABDUL CARTER, POTENTIAL NO 1 OVERALL PICK IN UPCOMING NFL DRAFT, HAS STRESS REACTION IN RIGHT FOOT: REPORTS

"When people say I'm not one of the top quarterbacks or the top quarterback, what are y'all going based off of? Because I did it year after year after year, and you see the progression. Obviously, it has to be some kind of external hate that you have for the family, for the last name, for anything, because I know I’ve proven myself on the field."

Last season with Colorado, Sanders threw for 4,314 yards and 37 touchdowns with 10 interceptions, helping lead the Buffaloes to a 9-4 record and a bowl game appearance.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sanders’ play is a big reason the team improved to 9-4 after going 4-8 the prior season; Colorado was 1-11 the year before the Sanders family came over.

There are a few quarterback-needy teams at the top of the draft that could select Sanders or Ward. The Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants are unsettled at the quarterback position and have the first three picks in the draft.

Only time will tell where Sanders ends up, and if he does indeed turn that franchise around.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.