©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Ex-Ohio State star Will Howard gets support from Shedeur Sanders amid harsh scouting combine criticism

Howard led Ohio State to the national championship

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
NFL prospect Will Howard found some support from Shedeur Sanders on Sunday after the former Ohio State quarterback struggled during his workout at the scouting combine.

Howard showed off his big arm during the drills but was criticized on social media for his inaccuracy, with some saying it was one of "worst" in combine history.

Will Howard works out

Ohio State quarterback Will Howard warms up at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis on Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

NFL Network’s draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah took a different approach. He said Howard had a "solid" combine performance despite some of his balls looking "flat." He added that Howard "looked very comfortable from under center."

Sanders, who is expected to be one of the top picks in the draft, defended Howard.

"I don’t understand y’all hating on @whoward_ he just won a natty. It’s hard to throw to WR’s that you don’t know, everyone run routes different!" the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback wrote on X.

Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, left, talks to Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis on Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/George Walker IV))

Howard could be a Day 2 or Day 3 pick unless interest in him grows in the days leading up to the draft.

He started his collegiate career at Kansas State and transferred to Ohio State before the start of the 2024 season. He led the Buckeyes to a national championship.

Howard threw for 4,010 passing yards and 35 touchdown passes in his lone season in Columbus.

Ohio State quarterback Will Howard speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025 in Indianapolis.

Ohio State quarterback Will Howard speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025 in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

At the combine, he measured a 31.5-inch vertical jump, 9-foot-4-inch broad jump and scored 7.13 seconds in the cone drill and 4.33 seconds in the 20-yard shuttle.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.